Beshear expects vaccines to arrive early this coming week; reports 3,558 cases, 24 deaths















Gov. Andy Beshear announced that, with the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday, Kentucky’s first shipment is expected to arrive early in the coming week. He urged Kentuckians to continue wearing masks, washing their hands, social distancing and keeping gatherings small to keep each other safe while the vaccine begins to be distributed.

“Late yesterday, the FDA approved Pfizer’s vaccine for COVID-19. That’s great news, but it will still be some time before everyone can get vaccinated and we have to stay vigilant until that time,” said Gov. Beshear. “It is morally imperative that we get the vaccine to the most vulnerable Kentuckians first, and that is why we are starting with our long-term care facilities and front-line health care workers. In the meantime, please keep doing what you know is right: wear your mask, keep your distance from others and don’t have large gatherings. Together we can defeat this virus.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

• New cases today: 3,558

• New deaths today: 24

• Positivity rate: 8.79%

• Total deaths: 2,192

• Currently hospitalized: 1,711

• Currently in ICU: 423

• Currently on ventilator: 199

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Pulaski, Kenton, Boone and Daviess, Jefferson, Fayette, Pulaski and Kenton counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 588.

On a traditionally slow-reporting day, Kenton County reported 62 cases, Boone 33, and Campbell 22.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 73-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man from Adair County; an 86-year-old man from Campbell County; an 81-year-old man from Casey County; a 50-year-old woman from Clinton County; a 49-year-old man and 89-year-old woman from Fayette County; an 88-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man from Hardin County; a 75-year-old man from Mason County; a 62-year-old woman from Metcalfe County; two women, ages 88 and 98, from Muhlenberg County; a 94-year-old man from Nelson County; a 71-year-old man and two women, ages 78 and 80, from Pike County; two men, ages 71 and 90, and a 77-year-old woman from Pulaski County; a 70-year-old woman from Russell County; an 81-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman from Warren County; and an 89-year-old woman from Whitley County.



“Decreasing statewide positivity rates are encouraging, but they are the result of difficult choices made to decrease spread of disease,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health.

“Multiple Kentucky hospitals are still under strain and the market for available health care workers has become extremely tight as states around the nation experience massive COVID-19 surges, overwhelming their hospitals. Every Kentuckian has choices to make – choices that matter tremendously – in the weeks ahead. Wear your mask, socially distance and if you are sick, seek medical care or stay at home until you are fully recovered. And if you are over 65 or have medical problems, stay healthy at home as much as you possibly can, since leaving your home now places you at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.”