Beloved iconic Sweet Tooth Candy & Ice Cream in Newport to stay open under Pompilios’ ownership















Sweet Tooth Candy & Ice Cream, a Newport tradition since 1972, is announcing they will stay open and in their historic location thanks to a familiar, local ownership group.

Bob Schneider, the former owner of Sweet Tooth Candy & Ice Cream, had announced on Facebook that he and his wife, Norma were thinking of retiring, putting the future of the iconic store in question. Once word got out, owners of another familiar business just down the street knew they could not let that happen.

Joe Bristow and Larry Geiger, owners of Pompilios Italian Restaurant have purchased Sweet Tooth Candy & Ice Cream.

“Joe and I have been a part of the Newport community since we were kids,” says Larry Geiger.

“We would both go and get Sweet Tooth’s famous Ice Balls in the summer, Caramel Apples in the fall and Valentine’s Day chocolates. It was just a part of our lives and we had to secure its future,” added Joe Bristow.

Customer & Community Impact

The new ownership group will be making several upgrades to the physical location of Sweet Tooth as well as some branding changes but the delicious chocolates, candy and ice cream will stay the same.

“When we first started the conversation with Bob, we knew we had to keep his recipes the same. We are thankful to share that we are even able to keep Bob on for the foreseeable future to ensure a smooth transition,” said Joe.

Bob Schneider can still be found in the candy and ice cream factory almost every day to ensure that their product comes out perfect.

New Owners Celebrate with Free Opera Cream Chocolates

To celebrate that Sweet Tooth is staying open and staying local, the new ownership group is celebrating with a free Opera Cream with any purchase.

On Saturday, December 12th and Sunday December 13th each customer going to Sweet Tooth will get a free Opera Cream, with any purchase.

Joe Bristow and Larry Geiger