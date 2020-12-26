BCM presents NKY History Hour on the 19th Amendment with historian Paul Tenkotte on Dec. 30















In 1920, the United States ratified the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote. Join author and historian Paul A. Tenkotte as he explores the astounding stories of the success of Northern Kentucky’s suffrage leaders in the next virtual NKY History Hour at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 30.

To register and participate, click here.

Information on how to connect to the sessions will be sent after registration.

Tenkotte has authored/edited 14 books, contributed chapters to eight additional books and written hundreds of articles for a wide range of publications. They include Cincinnati: The Queen City with Dan Hurley, The Encyclopedia of Northern Kentucky with James Claypool, Gateway City: Covington, Kentucky, 1815-2015 and a textbook, The United States since 1865: Information Literacy and Critical Thinking.

Tenkotte has been a contributor to 16 television documentaries, including PBS’s Ten That Changed America: Engineering Marvels. Award-winning productions include Sacred Spaces of Greater Cincinnati and Where the River Bends: A History of Northern Kentucky. He serves as professor of history at Northern Kentucky University and edits the weekly Our Rich History feature for the NKyTribune.

Hosted by Shane Noem and Tara Johnson-Noem, Vice President of the BCM Board of Trustees, NKY History Hour is a weekly offering of Behringer-Crawford Museum focused on Northern Kentucky history, featuring local authors, historians and archaeologists.

NKY History Hour presentations are currently free to the public during this introductory period but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM here today.

