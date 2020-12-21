BCM gives new meaning to ‘Home for the Holidays’ with virtual entertainment free through Christmas Eve















Behringer-Crawford Museum is giving virtual holiday gifts to Northern Kentucky — free online performances by some of the region’s most popular entertainers, artists and celebrities.

“We know it is difficult for families to go out to events right now, so we wanted to bring some holiday joy directly to them,” Laurie Risch, BCM’s executive director, said. “With the generous help of our community partners, we have put together a virtual countdown to Christmas to enjoy from your own homes.”

Each evening this week through Christmas Eve, A Very Merry Holidays@BCM will be shown on BCM’s Facebook page at 7 p.m., with mini-concerts, and a holiday story reading, culminating in a bilingual reading of The Night Before Christmas.

Dec. 21: A mini-concert by country music sister duo Magnolia Vale.

Dec. 22: A reading of the Christmas classic Polar Express by longtime BCM volunteers John and Martha Lange.

Dec. 23: A medley of holiday songs by Grammy-nominated singers and songwriters Nicole Zuraitis and Dan Pugach.

Dec. 24: A reading of The Night Before Christmas in Spanish and English by Reid Yearwood and Irene Encarnación of Esperanza.

The holiday segments are short — most under 15 minutes — and they will be available for viewing after their debuts on BCM’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BCMuseumnky/videos and YouTube channel at https://www.facebook.com/BCMuseumnky/videos.

Behringer-Crawford Museum