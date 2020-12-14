Applications open for Northern Kentucky Chamber’s 2022 Regional Youth Leadership Class















Applications are now open for The Northern Kentucky Chamber’s

2022 Regional Youth Leadership Class.

RYL is unlike any other extra-curricular program and now, students in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati who will be high school juniors during the 2021-2022 school year are invited to apply for the seven-month program. Sessions occur monthly during the school day where participants are introduced to various organizations, industries and career opportunities that exist within the region. Each month, students will be challenged and immersed into a variety of different session topics that will cultivate a commitment to future roles and responsibilities as a young leader.

“RYL serves the students of our region and provides them with opportunities to practice networking, budgeting, public speaking, leadership skills and more,” said Ann Marie Whelan, Program Director of Regional Youth Leadership. “This experience is very intentional and designed for students who want to make a positive impact in our community. The program is an investment into our region’s most important resource, our future leaders.”

Applicants must be a current sophomore with a minimum GPA of 3.0, demonstrate leadership potential in their school and/or community, have an interest in furthering their knowledge about the region and community leadership, receive approval by their high school principal or guidance counselor, and reside in Greater Cincinnati or Northern Kentucky. Applications are accepted from students in private, public, or home schools. Approximately 45 students will be selected to participate during their junior year.

Additional information and applications for the RYL program are available online here. The RYL Class of 2022 runs September 2021 – March 2022.

Applications are due Monday, March 1, 2021, and accepted students will be notified in May.

To learn more about RYL contact Ann Marie Whelan at amwhelan@nkychamber.com or visit this website.

