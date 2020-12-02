Akron women build big lead in second half, hold off late NKU rally for 70-60 win on Tuesday night















NKyTribune staff

Jordyn Dawson and Rachel Martindale scored 17 points apiece as Akron posted a 70-60 victory over visiting Northern Kentucky on Tuesday night in a women’s basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena.

Lonasia Brewer added 11 points for Akron, which improved to 2-0. The Zips held the Norse to 36.7 percent shooting from the field and finished with a 27-13 advantage in points off turnovers after forcing NKU into 19 miscues.

Ivy Turner scored 15 points to lead NKU, which dropped to 0-2. Carissa Garcia added 11 points, while Lindsey Duvall chipped in 10 points for the Norse. Kailey Coffey finished with nine points and a game-high nine rebounds.

Akron led by as many as 15 points in the third quarter, but NKU rallied in the final stanza. After NKU cut an eight-point deficit down to four with 7:52 remaining, Akron answered with a 7-0 run during the next 2:17 to move back ahead by 11 points at 62-51.

Emmy Souder and Duvall both grabbed seven rebounds for NKU, which finished with a 45-27 advantage on the boards. Grayson Rose added six points and five rebounds.

Akron is now 4-1 all-time against NKU. The Norse’s only victory in the series came during the 1982-83 season.

Coffey now has 686 career rebounds. She is also two shy of former Norse standout and Hall-of-Fame head coach Nancy Winstel, who ranks 12th with 688 rebounds.

NKU plays host to Bowling Green on Thursday at noon in BB&T Arena.

(Information compiled from Akron, NKU Athletics Communications and staff reports)