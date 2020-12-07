A reminder: St. Vincent de Paul is collecting gently used, warm coats to keep someone warm this winter















St. Vincent de Paul is continuing its annual coat drive and distribution for the 20th year — and awaits your donation of gently used, warm coats (or a donation) to help keep someone warm this winter.

As the COVID-19 pandemic persists, the need to keep our neighbors in need warm, dry and healthy is more urgent than ever.

The temperatures can get dangerously cold in our community. No one should have to weather the chilly winter season without a proper coat.

Like everything else during the pandemic, the way coats are collected and then distributed to those in need has had to adjust to reflect these turbulent times.

With the help of WLWT, Warm98 and Gold Star Chili, St. Vincent de Paul began collecting coats in early October and will continue collecting coats through the end of January.

This year, coat collection sites are limited to drop-offs at St. Vincent de Paul stores throughout Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati. In Northern Kentucky, select community fire departments and local businesses, Arlinghaus Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning and Payroll Partners, have also joined the effort. A list of drop-off points can be found at www.svdpnky.org.

Monetary donations are also appreciated.

There is a particular need for children and plus size adult coats. Scarf It Up For Those In Need has donated additional hats, gloves/mittens and scarves again this year. Thanks to the generosity of the local community, St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky distributed 2,000 donated coats to children and adults during distribution days last winter. This year’s goal is to distribute 2,200 in Northern Kentucky communities.

Typically, SVdP would host several events to distribute the coats. However, large gatherings are not happening due to the threat of COVID-19. Instead, individuals in need of a coat can contact the St. Vincent de Paul helpline at 859-341-3219 to request a voucher to redeem for a coat in the Erlanger, Florence or Falmouth locations. Coats will be distributed through the network of stores through the end of February.