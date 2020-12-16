NKU’s Böhm named Horizon League Freshman of the Week; Thomas More women defeat Indiana Wesleyan















NKyTribune staff

Northern Kentucky University’s David Böhm has been named the Horizon League Freshman of the Week.

Böhm, a 6-foot-9 forward from Prague, Czech Republic, poured in a career-best 19 points against Kent State on Sunday. he drained a trio of 3-pointers in that game and was 7-for-15 from the field.

Earlier in the week, Böhm scored eight points during a loss at Dayton. It marked the third straight week that NKU has collected the Horizon League award. Norse freshman guard Marques Warrick claimed the honors the first two weeks.

NKU (2-3) begins Horizon League play on Saturday by playing host to Youngstown State (2-0) at BB&T Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. The Norse and Penguins will then conclude the two-game weekend series next Sunday at 3 p.m.

Youngstown State was picked second on the Horizon League preseason poll. The Penguins return four starters from last season’s 18-15 team, including All-Horizon League guard Darius Quisenberry and inside force Naz Bohannon.

Quisenberry is averaging 19.5 points during the first two games, while Bohannon leads Youngstown State in both coring (22.5 ppg) and rebounding (8.0 rpg). Freshman guard Shemar Rathan-Mayes averages 14.0 points and has drained a team-leading eight shots from 3-point range.

THOMAS MORE WOMEN DEFEAT INDIANA WESLEYAN: Emily Simon’s conventional three-point play with 28 seconds remaining keyed the Thomas More women’s basketball team’s 74-71 win at Indiana Wesleyan on Tuesday night.

Trailing 71-69 with less than a minute left on the clock, Simon scored while being fouled. She converted the free throw to give Thomas More a 72-71 lead.

Indiana Wesleyan’s Dayton Groninger missed a jumper in the final seconds that was rebounded by Briana McNutt. Simon was fouled with four seconds left and she hit one of two free throws to extend the Thomas More lead to 73-71. Summer Secrist then recorded a steal and made a free throw with a second remaining to seal the win.

Kelly Brenner scored a career-high 15 points to lead Thomas More, which improved to 7-0. Taylor Clos added 14 points for the Saints, who played without starting guards Zoie Barth and Courtney Hurst.

Simon and Secrist both finished with 13 points, and McNutt chipped in 11 points. Gabby Suarez scored 18 points to lead Indiana Wesleyan, which dropped to 6-3.

(Information compiled from NKU Athletics Communications, Thomas More and staff reports)