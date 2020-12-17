11 hospitals have their promised vaccines, including St. E.; Beshear reports 2,898 cases, 23 deaths















Gov. Andy Beshear announced all 11 health facilities identified to receive initial shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have confirmed receipt.

“This is a very exciting time. With these life-saving vaccines being administered right now to our front-line workers, the beginning of the end of the coronavirus crisis is in sight,” the Governor said. “We are also continuing to see fewer cases week over week, with today’s number down from last Wednesday. This is all great news, but it will take time before these modern medical miracles are available to everyone. Until then, we need everyone on Team Kentucky to be patient and vigilant. Continue to mask up, maintain social distance, avoid unnecessary travel and crowds, and practice proper hand washing.”

The 11 recipients of the first vaccine shipments are: UofL Health in Louisville; The Medical Center at Bowling Green; Baptist Health Lexington. Baptist Health hospitals in Corbin, Louisville and Madisonville; Norton Hospital in Louisville; Pikeville Medical Center, St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood, University of Kentucky Medical Center and Mercy Health-Lourdes in Paducah.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare received 975 doses yesterday and started right away administering the vaccines to front-line staff. On Wednesday, they had a clinic set up to administer and vaccines to front-liners in Florence and today they are in Ft. Thomas. They do Edgewood and Crittenden urgent care on Friday. This cycle will repeat over the next two weeks.

A second round will begin in three weeks on a similar schedule, as the Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose.

Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund (HHERF)

Today, the Governor also provided an update on the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund. As of 5 p.m. yesterday, 151 applications had been received. The application portal is expected to shut down. This update comes within 48 hours of reopening the portal for additional applications until all funds are exhausted, which at the time was estimated to be $1.4 million.

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

• New cases today: 2,898

• New deaths today: 23

• Positivity rate: 8.57%

• Total deaths: 2,262

• Currently hospitalized: 1,793

• Currently in ICU: 460

• Currently on ventilator: 239

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Madison, Daviess and Pulaski. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 352.

Kenton County reported 81 cases, Boone 70 and Campbell 42.

Those reported lost to the virus today include an 80-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man from Adair County; a 61-year-old woman from Bell County; an 81-year-old woman from Daviess County; an 81-year-old man from Jefferson County; two women, ages 77 and 85, from Marion County; two men, ages 71 and 86, and a 96-year-old woman from Mason County; a 77-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man from McCracken County; two men, ages 73 and 75, and a 76-year-old woman from Nelson County; two men, ages 65 and 72, and an 84-year-old woman from Oldham County; a 95-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man from Pulaski County; an 89-year-old man from Russell County; an 81-year-old man from Taylor County; and a 72-year-old man from Todd County.