With Campbell and Kenton counties in the ‘red zone,’ NKU moves to remote operations this week















As Campbell and Kenton are on the list of “red” counties in Kentucky, which means that the COVID-19 cases have reached a critical level, Northern Kentucky University is moving today to remote operations and learning. Red is the highest level in the Commonwealth’s COVID incidence rate.

This means that only students who have in-person elements to their courses will have exceptions made and they will hear from their instructors.

Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Sue Ott Rowlands made the announcement over the weekend. The announcement comes on the heels of Gov. Andy Beshear’s guidelines and recommendations for red zone counties.

All offices that can offer services remotely will be temporarily stopping on-campus office hours. Offices that must be on-campus to provide services will be on-campus in limited capacity. Division and college leaders will follow up with their teams with more details regarding operations.

Ott-Rowlands urged students to follow the NORSE NINE principles and protect yourself by wearing a mask over your mouth and nose and maintaining social distance.

The Commonwealth evaluates the incidence rate on a weekly basis, she said, and “we are hopeful that Campbell County will move back to orange next week, if everyone follows the new guidelines.”

If the county numbers improve to that point, NKU can return to its Moving Forward plan that had been in place this semester.