With 1,986 new cases, 9 deaths reported Saturday, Gov. says Kentuckians must take action against virus

Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday reported the second-highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases (1,986) since the pandemic began. The case numbers are also the highest ever reported on a Saturday.
“This is now the single largest week of new COVID-19 cases by almost a thousand and we still have one day to go. We need your help,” said Beshear.
Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New deaths today: 9
Positivity rate: 6.10 percent
Total deaths: 1,485
Currently hospitalized: 964
Currently in ICU: 236
Currently on ventilator: 117
Top counties with the most positive cases are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Bell and Warren.
Those reported lost to the virus today include a 77-year-old man from Pike County; a 76-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 61-year-old man from Lee County; a 71-year-old woman from Montgomery County; a 76-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 90-year-old man from Henderson County; a 95-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 54-year-old woman from Daviess County; and a 69-year-old man from Lewis County.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), noted yesterday that red county guidance should be combined this weekend with Halloween guidance throughout most of the commonwealth, where more than half of counties are reporting cases of at least 25 persons per 100,000 residents.
To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.