With 1,986 new cases, 9 deaths reported Saturday, Gov. says Kentuckians must take action against virus















Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday reported the second-highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases (1,986) since the pandemic began. The case numbers are also the highest ever reported on a Saturday.

“This is now the single largest week of new COVID-19 cases by almost a thousand and we still have one day to go. We need your help,” said Beshear.

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,986

New deaths today: 9

Positivity rate: 6.10 percent

Total deaths: 1,485

Currently hospitalized: 964

Currently in ICU: 236

Currently on ventilator: 117

Top counties with the most positive cases are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Bell and Warren.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 77-year-old man from Pike County; a 76-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 61-year-old man from Lee County; a 71-year-old woman from Montgomery County; a 76-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 90-year-old man from Henderson County; a 95-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 54-year-old woman from Daviess County; and a 69-year-old man from Lewis County.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), noted yesterday that red county guidance should be combined this weekend with Halloween guidance throughout most of the commonwealth, where more than half of counties are reporting cases of at least 25 persons per 100,000 residents.

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.