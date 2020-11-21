Tom Wiedemann elected new vice president of NKU Foundation; other officers re-elected















The Northern Kentucky University Foundation has named Tom Wiedemann as Vice President.

Wiedemann (’90) will also serve as Chair of the Foundation’s Finance and Audit Committee, assuming the position from Mart Gerrety who recently completed his third term.

Wiedemann is the President & CEO of ‎AAA Club Alliance. He previously served as NKU’s Alumni Association President from 2016-17 and has been a member of the Foundation Board since 2018.

He joins Foundation Board President Jason Jackman, Treasurer Kevin Gessner, Secretary Mary Zalla, and Member-At-Large Martin Butler, who are all returning for their second terms. The officers will lead the Foundation to advance the university’s vision of becoming a more student-ready and regionally engaged institution.

“The Foundation continues to find outstanding leaders eager to build NKU’s rich history,” said Foundation President Jason Jackman. “I’m thankful to our officers and each Foundation member investing in our campus community’s success.”

While state appropriations help fund NKU’s basic operating budget, the Foundation provides other revenue sources necessary for continued advancement.

Gifts from generous donors have supported student scholarships, campus expansion and renovations, athletics, the arts, technology upgrades, community outreach programs, faculty residencies, honors learning, and more.