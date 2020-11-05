Toddlers, caregivers invited to ‘Tot Tuesdays! Harvest’ for reading readiness and socialization















Changing seasons, fall colors and bountiful crops mean it’s harvest time.

Toddlers and their caregivers are invited to “Tot Tuesdays! Harvest” to enjoy stories about fall fruits and vegetables and the importance of sharing and gratitude while making their own autumn art to take home.

“Tot Tuesdays!” are designed to help prepare preschoolers for reading readiness and socialization and are held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Tuesday of every month, both live at the Behringer-Crawford Museum and streaming on Zoom.

Fall harvest

Attendance at the live session, which takes place at BCM at 1600 Montague Avenue-Devou Park, Covington, is limited to 10 people. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The event is free for Behringer-Crawford Museum members. For future members, cost is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+ and $5 for children. There is a $1 craft fee per child. Parking is free.

Families can also participate virtually with the online version streaming on Zoom. Cost is free for members and $5 per household for future members. A link to the Zoom meeting will be sent upon registration. Please be prepared to tell us how many children will view the streaming version.

Register for both live and streaming sessions by calling (850) 727 3935.

From BCM