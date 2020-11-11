Three years after making commitment, Simon Kenton softball star Krohman officially signs with Illinois















By Don Owen

NKyTribune sports editor

It’s not unusual in this era for athletes in high school to make a college commitment, then suddenly reopen the recruiting process.

That’s not the case with Simon Kenton High School star softball player Macy Krohman, who committed to attend the University of Illinois during her freshman year. Krohman, one of the top performers in the state of Kentucky, never wavered on her decision from three years ago.

“I loved Illinois from my very first visit,” said Krohman, who officially signed with Illinois on Wednesday. “The campus is beautiful. The coaching staff is fantastic. I instantly felt that I found my place at Illinois, and I can’t wait to begin my education and softball career there.”

Krohman batted .492 with nine home runs and 46 runs batted in as a sophomore. She also clubbed 17 doubles, added three triples and scored 38 runs.

For good measure, the versatile Krohman posted a 17-10 record in the circle with a 1.89 earned run average. She was named to the Class 3A all-state second team as Simon Kenton posted a 20-17 record and captured the 32nd District championship.

Krohman collected three hits and four RBI in the 32nd District championship game, a 13-3 win over Walton-Verona.

Krohman’s father, Jeff, was a standout basketball performer at Simon Kenton and later played collegiately at Kentucky Wesleyan. He noted the attributes that make his daughter an outstanding performer and even better teammate.

“Macy’s combination of athleticism and strength helps set her apart from other players,” he said. “Her mental acuity for the game has grown, both defensively and in the batter’s box. Coaches love that she can play multiple positions at a high level.

“Most importantly, Macy is a great teammate. She’s very selfless, never worried about stats or awards. Never felt the need to post every home run or weekend stats on social media. She puts her teammates and team success before her own.”

But did she ever consider reopening the recruiting process? After all, many things have changed in three years since Krohman made the commitment to Illinois.

“I’ve never second-guessed my decision. Illinois is where I wanted to be then, it’s where I want to be now,” said Krohman, who has swatted 32 career homers. “I’ve been very fortunate to have the opportunity to build relationships with the coaching staff and future classmates over the last few years.”

Despite watching her junior season wiped out by the pandemic, Krohman still enters her senior campaign having driven in 149 runs and scored 183. She has also collected 59 doubles and 241 career hits.

As for the ramifications of the pandemic, she has had conversations with her parents about leaving home for Illinois. “We mainly talked about how some experiences may be limited or different because of the pandemic, but I know I will have the time of my life at the University of Illinois,” she said.

Her father is impressed by the Illinois staff and the program’s support system. If the pandemic is still ongoing late in the spring, he’s satisfied by Macy’s decision. “Parents have a natural worry anytime their kid goes off to college. COVID-19 adds to that worry,” Jeff Krohman said. “However, should it still be a factor in June, we trust the coaching staff and processes they have in place.

“Illinois takes every precaution to keep their student-athletes safe. The support structure she has access to is second to none.”

Once at Illinois, Macy Krohman will already have goals in mind and she is willing to play any position that helps the team succeed. “I committed as a third baseman, a position I love to play,” she said. “But I am also a very versatile player and will gladly play anywhere (Illinois head coach Tyra Perry) wants to put me.

“Academically speaking, I plan to do my very best for myself, my parents and my team. The Illinois softball program takes great pride in academics, averaging a 3.73 GPA. Athletically, I’m focused on arriving on campus as the best version of me I can be. Eager to listen and learn, I hope I can come in and contribute to the team’s success.”

Don Owen is sports editor of the Northern Kentucky Tribune. Contact him at don@nkytrib.com and follow him on Twitter at @dontribunesport.