Thomas More women bury school-record 17 3-pointers, cruise to 87-55 win over Martin Methodist















NKyTribune staff

A barrage of 3-pointers ignited Thomas More’s 87-55 win over Martin Methodist (Tenn.) on Thursday night at the Connor Convocation Center.

Thomas More drained a school-record 17 shots from 3-point range in its Mid-South Conference opener and improved to 5-0. The Saints used a 17-3 spurt in the second quarter to turn a 21-16 lead into a 38-19 cushion at halftime and cruised to the win.

Zoie Barth scored 14 points for Thomas More, which is ranked No. 14 nationally in the NAIA poll. Barth knocked down four 3-pointers and dished out a game-high eight assists.

Briana McNutt drained four triples and also netted 14 points. Courtney Hurst connected on a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, while Kenzie Schwarber netted a career-high 11 points.

Thomas More eclipsed the previous school record of 16 treys, set against Georgetown (Ky.) last season. The Saints were 17-for-34 from downtown against Martin Methodist to shatter the record.

Emily Simon grabbed a career-best 11 rebounds and blocked three shots for Thomas More, which won the battle of the boards by a 40-25 margin. Simon also dished out four assists as the Saints shot 51.7 percent from the field.

Maggie Jones added eight points and four rebounds for Thomas More. Jones, a freshman guard from Simon Kenton High School, also dished out a pair of assists, blocked a shot and collected a steal.

Faith Sherrow scored 17 points to lead Martin Methodist, which was playing its first game of the season. The RedHawks shot just 33.8 percent from the field and were 3-for-14 from 3-point range.

Thomas More plays host to Life (Ga.) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

(Information compiled from Thomas More and staff reports)