Thomas More women bury school-record 17 3-pointers, cruise to 87-55 win over Martin Methodist

Nov 19th, 2020 · 0 Comment

NKyTribune staff

A barrage of 3-pointers ignited Thomas More’s 87-55 win over Martin Methodist (Tenn.) on Thursday night at the Connor Convocation Center.

Thomas More drained a school-record 17 shots from 3-point range in its Mid-South Conference opener and improved to 5-0. The Saints used a 17-3 spurt in the second quarter to turn a 21-16 lead into a 38-19 cushion at halftime and cruised to the win.

Zoie Barth scored 14 points for Thomas More. (Photo by Jeff McCurry)

Zoie Barth scored 14 points for Thomas More, which is ranked No. 14 nationally in the NAIA poll. Barth knocked down four 3-pointers and dished out a game-high eight assists.

Briana McNutt drained four triples and also netted 14 points. Courtney Hurst connected on a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, while Kenzie Schwarber netted a career-high 11 points.

Thomas More eclipsed the previous school record of 16 treys, set against Georgetown (Ky.) last season. The Saints were 17-for-34 from downtown against Martin Methodist to shatter the record.

Emily Simon grabbed a career-best 11 rebounds and blocked three shots for Thomas More, which won the battle of the boards by a 40-25 margin. Simon also dished out four assists as the Saints shot 51.7 percent from the field.

Maggie Jones added eight points and four rebounds for Thomas More. Jones, a freshman guard from Simon Kenton High School, also dished out a pair of assists, blocked a shot and collected a steal.

Faith Sherrow scored 17 points to lead Martin Methodist, which was playing its first game of the season. The RedHawks shot just 33.8 percent from the field and were 3-for-14 from 3-point range.

Thomas More plays host to Life (Ga.) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

(Information compiled from Thomas More and staff reports)


