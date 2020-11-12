State’s highest-ever daily cases total — 2,700 — and 14 deaths lead Beshear to warn ‘state is in danger’















Gov. Andy Beshear warned every Kentuckian that they must take the pandemic more seriously in order to protect themselves, their families and their community.

Kentuckians are in significantly greater danger of contracting COVID-19 now than they were in March or April; on Wednesday, the Governor reported 2,700 new cases, the state’s highest-ever daily total. In addition, the positivity rate has increased to 8.12%, the highest it has been since May 5.

“This entire state is in danger. COVID-19 is absolutely everywhere. We need everybody to wear your masks and follow red zone reduction recommendations and school recommendations. It is a must if you want to lessen the impact in your community,” said Beshear.

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

• New cases today: 2,700

• New deaths today: 14

• Positivity rate: 8.12%

• Total deaths: 1,604

• Currently hospitalized: 1,274

• Currently in ICU: 297

• Currently on ventilator: 151

Top counties with the most positive cases are Jefferson, Fayette, Boone, Kenton, Hardin, Nelson, Campbell and Daviess.

Boone, Kenton and Campbell are in the red zone (high number of cases).

Boone County reported 172 cases, Kenton 153 and Campbell 75. There have been a total of 51 deaths in Kenton County, 25 in Boone and 15 in Campbell.

Those reported lost to the virus on Wednesday include a 62-year-old man from Bell County; a 56-year-old woman from Christian County; a 100-year-old woman from Fayette County; two women, ages 74 and 77, and six men, ages 61, 67, 71, 78, 84 and 97, from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old woman from Lawrence County; a 75-year-old man from Magoffin County; and an 85-year-old woman from Montgomery County.

On Veterans Day, the Governor also thanked veterans “for their service to this country and to this commonwealth.” He continued, “We are deeply, deeply grateful.”