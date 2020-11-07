St. Elizabeth Healthcare finalizes agreement with Highpoint Health; it becomes St. Elizabeth Dearborn















St. Elizabeth Heathcare has finalized the agreement to integrate Highpoint Health and its associated physician group, Highpoint Health Physicians, into the St. Elizabeth system.

The announcement was made by Garrin Colvin, president and CEO of St. E. and Robert Prichard Jr., president and CEO of St. Elizabeth Physicians.

With this integration, Highpoint Health has become St. Elizabeth Dearborn. Some 800 new associates and physicians join the St. Elizabeth team.

The move helps St. Elizabeth Healthcare to lead the Southeastern Indiana region to a healthier future by providing the community with access to high-quality healthcare close to home for decades to come.



Over the coming months, St. Elizabeth will be working to fully align systems’ assets, business operations, and a collaborative strategic planning process.

Talks about the merger were announced in May. Integrating with St. Elizabeth provides Highpoint economies of scale, access to information technology platforms to optimize operations and physician recruiting capabilities to ensure the supply of specialists to serve the residents of Southeast Indiana.

St. Elizabeth plans to invest approximately $50 million in capital projects and technology investments over the next five years in modernizing the healthcare services in Southeast Indiana.

Plans include building a new cancer center in Dearborn, Indiana.

See the NKyTribune’s May story about St. Elizabeth and Highpoint here.