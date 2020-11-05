Spectrum awards Digital Education Grant to UpSpring to provide digital education in the region















Spectrum awarded UpSpring a $10,000 Spectrum Digital Education Grant to help the organization break the cycle of poverty by giving them the tools and support to succeed, as part of the company’s multiyear, $6 million cash and in-kind national commitment to digital education in Spectrum communities across the country.

The company doubled its original 2020 commitment to digital education, awarding a total of $1 million to 47 organizations providing broadband education, technology, and training.

“We thank UpSpring for being instrumental in helping us provide support for digital education in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky,” said Rahman Khan, Vice President of Community Impact for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of TV, Internet, Voice and Mobile products. “Through UpSpring we can continue to provide those in need with the resources to navigate the challenges of the digital age.”



UpSpring’s mission is to empower children experiencing homelessness in Greater Cincinnati and

Northern Kentucky by providing opportunities through education and enrichment. It works to positively transform communities by breaking the cycle of homelessness and poverty. Each year, UpSpring empowers the lives of over 4,000 children experiencing homelessness in our region.

“Students experiencing homelessness are disconnected from their education and COVID-19 has had a drastically negative impact on the families we serve at UpSpring,” said Alex Kuhns, Executive Director of UpSpring. “The virtual learning platforms have proven to be difficult to navigate for this population. Through our partnership with Spectrum we will be able to support students staying in homeless shelters as they learn on digital platforms. Our staff specializes in trauma-informed care, which is necessary to reach and teach these students as we learn in the new pandemic world”.



With this year’s grants, Spectrum has surpassed its multiyear commitment to award $6 million in cash and in-kind donations to support broadband education across the company’s 41-state service area.



Spectrum Digital Education is one of several philanthropic programs developed by Charter to support the communities in which Charter provides service and where its employees both live and work.