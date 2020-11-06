Southwest Airlines’ new service between CVG and Houston takes off; nonstop flight operates daily















Southwest Airlines’ inaugural flight from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) took off to Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport on Thursday at 7 a.m.

The new nonstop flight operates roundtrip daily*. Tickets are available at Southwest.com.

Houston is one of the top markets in the Southwest system providing access to more than 60 nonstop destinations. It is the fourth nonstop destination served year-round by Southwest from CVG, which includes Baltimore/Washington (BWI), Chicago Midway (MDW) and Denver (DEN). Southwest also serves Phoenix (PHX), Orlando (MCO), Tampa (TPA) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL) on a seasonal basis from CVG.

“With new service to Houston, we’re matching service with the demand of Cincinnati travelers who are looking for easier access to more destinations including cities along the West Coast, Mexico, and the Caribbean,” said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “We continue seeing trends increasing for leisure destinations and we’re looking forward to welcoming more travelers onboard when they’re ready to travel with our world-class Hospitality, Customer-friendly policies, and low fares.”

“The flight to Houston Hobby is already proving to be popular,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer of CVG. “Houston is not only a wonderful city to visit, it provides excellent connection to more than 20 U.S. destinations including San Diego, Sacramento and Orange County, California, as well as an entry point for international travel to connect to Latin America and Caribbean destinations served by Southwest,including Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Cancun.

The planned initial schedule is:

*Schedules will vary throughout November and December 2020.

