Shop Local Spotlight: Artistic endeavors — channel your inner artist with these creative ideas

From live music and shows to historical displays and gallery exhibitions, artistic expressions make for great gifts – and the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region is full of enriching, enthralling ways to experience it all.

Join the NKY Chamber in encouraging others to shop local by considering gifting these area arts experiences to your friends and family this holiday season.

ARTISTIC EXPRESSIONS

Art, live theater, music, and more … If this sounds like something someone special in your life may enjoy, tickets and/or a membership to The Carnegie might just make for the perfect present this year.

Given it dares guests to “Get creative, get bold (and) get captivated,” The Carnegie (1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY, 41011) might be the perfect gift for an artistically inclined friend or family member. With a theatre, arts education programming, and six art galleries, there really is something for everyone on your list. Then again, what else would you expect from an institution that started off as a Carnegie Library complete with a theater.

For more information, visit www.thecarnegie.com or call (859) 491-2030.

HISTORY, HERITAGE AND THE HOLIDAY SEASON

It’s a crown jewel of history located right in the heart of Devou Park. If you know someone inclined to want to discover all of the rich heritage of the region, a trip to the Behringer-Crawford Museum (BCM) could be just the thing to get them started.

Three levels of history await visitors inside the BCM (1600 Montague Road, Devou Park, Covington, KY 41011), all of which are dedicated to the preservation and presentation of Northern Kentucky history. Be it the chance to explore Northern Kentucky’s rich railway history, the impact of the automobile. or archaeological science during the Ice Age discovers, there’s always plenty to experience at BCM year-round.

For more information, visit www.bcmuseum.org or call (859) 491-4003.

MUSIC TO THEIR EARS

The classics, as they say, never go out of style – so, if you have a music lover on your holiday list, tickets to the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra (KSO) or the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) might just be perfect gift to soothe their holiday spirits.

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra has several shows planned throughout the holiday season, giving music fans plenty of opportunities to enjoy the classics. If you know someone who loves a good aria or duet by the likes of Bach, Handel or their contemporaries, the KSO’s rotating performances make it easy to catch a show on both sides of the Ohio River.

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202) is on hiatus until the new year … Which means securing a ticket now might make for the perfect way for a friend or family member to begin their 2021. Of course, with a free digital season – Live from Music Hall – available online, you can encourage them to enjoy a preview of what is to come.

For more information on the KSO, visit www.kyso.org or call (859) 431-6216. For more information on the CSO, visit www.cincinnatisymphony.org or call (513) 381-3300.

NOT THE SAME SONG AND DANCE

Ballet one of the most revered forms of artistic expression with a rich history of athleticism, style and grace … And this holiday season, the Cincinnati Ballet is making sure it carries on that tradition in a manner perfect for anyone who enjoys it.

Cincinnati Ballet (1555 Central Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH 45214) has several shows in the works for its 2020-21 season, beginning with the holiday classic that is The Nutcracker Dec. 17-23 at Music Hall. Of course, with its Kaplan New Works Series, Family Series featuring Snow White and Cinderella and Bold Moves Plus immersive dance experience on the horizon, too, it’s a great time to be fan of ballet – especially when gifting someone a great show.

For more information, visit www.cballet.org or call (513) 621-5219.

