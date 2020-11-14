Republican leadership remains the same in the Kentucky State Senate, as party retains control of Senate















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Republican majority in the Kentucky State Senate on Friday chose their leadership team for the next two years, all of whom have been re-elected.

Senate President Robert Stivers of Manchester will retain the top position in the Senate. Stivers has served in the Senate since 1997 and was elected by his peers as the Senate President in 2012 after three years as majority floor leader. This is his fifth consecutive term as Senate President.

Senate President Pro Tempore David Givens of Greensburg was chosen to keep that position by the Republican caucus. He has served in the Senate since 2009 and was first chosen to serve as president pro tem in 2014.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer of Georgetown was re-elected to his leadership position. Thayer has served in the Senate since 2003 and has held the title of Majority Floor Leader since 2012.

Senate Majority Caucus Chair Julie Raque Adams of Louisville returns to her leadership position as well. She first served in the Kentucky House of Representatives for four years before joining the Senate in 2015. This is her second term as caucus chair.

Senate Majority Whip Mike Wilson of Bowling Green also kept his post. Wilson has served in the Senate since 2011 and has held his leadership position since 2017.

Both Senator Stivers and Senator Givens must be formally elected to their positions by the full Senate when lawmakers reconvene for the 2021 legislative session on January 5, but given the supermajority in that chamber, the action is virtually certain.