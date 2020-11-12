Read Ready Covington to kick off Mayor’s Challenge for school kids; runs Nov. 16 through Dec. 31

It’s said that reading supercharges the imagination. For Covington schoolchildren over the next few months, it could energize their piggybanks as well – in a big way.
With five $500 prizes dangling as motivation, Read Ready Covington is kicking off the Mayor’s Winter Reading Challenge – a seven-week competition to find young “super-readers” in grades pre-K through third grade.
Beginning next Monday (Nov. 16) and ending Dec. 31, the challenge will award a grand prize to the top student in each grade level based on heaviest usage of Read Ready Covington’s free apps, Footsteps2Brilliance and CleverKidsUniversity.
There will be additional random prize drawings each week from students who complete 75 minutes of stories and skill games that week.
Any student who lives or goes to school in Covington is eligible.
Go to www.myf2b.com/register/Covington to register.
To learn more about the challenge, watch this short YouTube video.
The 2020-2021 school year Mayor’s Challenges are sponsored by Robert and Dell Ann Sathe.
City of Covington