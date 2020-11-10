Prep Sports Notebook: Scott basketball player makes commitment with Western Kentucky University















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Scott basketball player Mya Meredith continued to get scholarship offers from major college programs while she was recovering from a serious knee injury that wiped out her junior season last year.

The 5-foot-10 guard recently announced on Twitter that she accepted an offer from Western Kentucky University, a team that has won 20 or more games for eight consecutive seasons and claimed four of the last six Conference USA titles.

Meredith was voted second-team all-state after her sophomore season when she averaged 25.2 points and eight rebounds for Scott. The Eagles were runner-up in the first Kentucky 2A Championship state tournament that season and made it to the semifinals of the 10th Region post-season playoffs.

But Meredith injured her knee in the first game last season and required surgery. After months of rehab, doctors cleared her to resume playing last month.

Despite the injury, a scouting assessment posted online about Meredith said she has the size, athleticism and strength to be a major college prospect.

“She is elusive in the open court, can finish through contact,” according to the assessment. “She has range on her jumper and a quick first step. She scores at all levels.”

The other Division I college teams that reportedly offered scholarships to Meredith were Syracuse University in New York, Florida International, Indiana State, Middle Tennessee, Lipscomb University in Tennessee and four in-state colleges — Eastern Kentucky, Northern Kentucky, Morehead State and Murray State.

Local football players posted impressive stats during regular season

Two local quarterbacks finished high school football’s abbreviated regular season with some impressive passing numbers, according to statewide statistics posted on the khsaa.org website.

Beechwood senior Cameron Hergott had the highest completion percentage in the state, connecting on 114 of 152 passes for 75 percent. He attained the top percentage by completing all 14 of his passes in a win over Newport Central Catholic two weeks ago.

Scott junior Gus Howlett ranked second in passing yards per game and third in total passing yards in the statewide statistics. He threw for 1,744 yards in six games for a 291 average. The Eagles had their final two games cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The area’s other offensive standout was Ludlow running back Braxton Newborn. He led the state in rushing with 1,488 yards in eight games and finished second in rushing touchdowns with 22.

Former coach left his mark on Holy Cross girls basketball program

Rob Kues had been out of coaching for more than 12 years when he passed away unexpectedly two weeks ago, but he certainly left his mark on the Holy Cross girls basketball program.

During his 10 years as head coach, the Indians compiled a 175-116 record, won five 9th Region All “A” Classic championships and qualified for seven 9th Region post-season tournaments.

His teams posted a winning record for nine consecutive seasons and won 21, 26 and 27 games during a three-year span from 2002 to 2005. He left the program two years later.

Kues was a science teacher at Holy Cross while he was coaching. He left the high school to become a biology professor at Northern Kentucky University and taught college classes for the last several years.