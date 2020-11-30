Organizers of All ‘A’ Classic set meeting on Dec. 12 to discuss state basketball tourney in wake of pandemic

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Organizers of the All “A” Classic small-school basketball playoffs have scheduled a meeting on Dec. 12 to discuss any adjustments the 2021 boys and girls state tournaments in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The starting date for Kentucky high school basketball has been pushed back to Jan. 4, which is also the starting date for some of the All “A” Classic regional tournaments around the state.
The winner of each boys and girls regional tournament gets a berth in the state tournaments that were originally scheduled for Jan. 27-30 at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.
Mike Reeves, a member of the All “A” Classic organizing committee, confirmed that they have recommended the regional tournaments be played as scheduled, but any school can withdraw without a penalty.
At the meeting on Dec. 14, the committee will discuss a plan to extend the state tournament to Jan. 25-30. Teams would play six games each day from Monday through Thursday with four semifinal games on Friday and both finals on Saturday.
The arena would be cleared after each game in an effort to minimize exposure to the coronavirus.
The other alternative would be to schedule four sectional tournaments around the state that would reduce the number of teams coming to the state tournament, but the committee would like to avoid that. Either plan would be subject to the approval of Richmond city officials and the university.
Reeves also confirmed that if Madison County, where Richmond is located, is considered a pandemic “hot spot” before the state tournament begins it could be canceled due to current state regulations.
Brossart football team ends winning season with forfeit in playoffs
Seven seniors who led Brossart’s football team to a top seed in the Class 1A, District 5 playoff bracket had their final season come to an unexpected ending last Friday.
The Mustangs had to forfeit a home playoff game against Nicholas County because one of their team members tested positive for the COVID-19 a few hours before the game was scheduled to start. Nicholas County advanced to the state quarterfinals and Brossart ended the season with a 5-3 record.
The forfeit closed the book on Trevor Schadler’s record-setting senior season with the Mustangs. He has scored more touchdowns in a single season (14) and career (26) than any other Brossart player.
Schadler also rushed for a team-high 852 yards and made 50 tackles on defense in eight games this season. That’s why he was named Player of the Year in Class 1A, District 5 by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association.
In four varsity seasons, Schadler rushed for 1,794 yards as a running back and quarterback. He passed for 631 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore and junior before a shoulder injury forced him to switch positions in the offensive backfield.
This season, Schadler rushed for more than 100 yards in five of his team’s eight games. In a triple-overtime win against Nicholas County on Oct. 2, he picked up 116 yards on 14 carries, scored twice and made 13 tackles on defense for the Mustangs.
Former CovCath football coach adds Indiana state title to resume
John Rodenberg, a former head football coach at Covington Catholic, has now won state championships in three different states.
Rodenberg’s first season at Roncalli High School in Indianapolis ended Friday when the Rebels won the Indiana Class 4A state championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium and finished with a 13-1 record.
The 56-year-old coach guided CovCath to the 2006 Class 3A state title in Kentucky and took Cincinnati Moeller to back-to-back Ohio Division I state championships in 2012 and 2013.
Rodenberg now has a 187-133 career record in 27 years as a head coach in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana. In his two years at CovCath, the Colonels went 7-5 and 12-3.