PetSuites celebrates 20 years at orginal resort in Erlanger, has grown to 40 locations around country















PetSuites, a pet resort for dogs and cats, celebrated its 20th anniversary at the original location in Erlanger. Since opening its doors in 2000, PetSuites has grown to nearly 40 locations across the country, including neighboring city Sharonville, OH.

PetSuites honored its long-standing employees and Pet Parents. Mayor Jessica Fette was on hand to issue a city proclamation declaring Nov. 10 PetSuites Day to honor the company’s 20 years of service to the community. To celebrate their 20th anniversary, PetSuites partnered with local rescue and adoption centers across the country to raise over $5,000 to donate back to local pet communities.

“PetSuites has delivered lots of belly rubs, tons of happy wagging tails, and exceptional care for hundreds of thousands of pets since we opened the first resort right here in Erlanger,” said Sarah Minges, general manager, PetSuites Erlanger. “In celebration of our 20th anniversary, we are delighted to honor our employees and thank the Pet Parents who trust us to be their pets’ home away from home. Our team members love the pets at our resort as if they were their own. They are the reason we’ve been here 20 years.”

Groomer Alison Porter, one of the original employees, was honored for her 20 years with PetSuites. Erin Fischer, current resort operations leader, who manages new resorts opening nationwide, started at the Erlanger resort in 2001 while attending Vet Tech School.

Additional employees honored were Groomers Diedre Lewis, who has been with PetSuites for 15 years, and Sissy Stupprich, who started with PetSuites 14 years ago, along with Pet Pro Lead Ashly Cappel, who began at PetSuites 10 years ago and now trains the team to provide personalized service to pets and Pet Parents.

“All the pets that come to us at PetSuites are special and make it fun to come to work every day,” said Porter. “We have a special team at PetSuites who not only love what they do, but truly love each dog and cat that stay here as if they were their own. It’s fun to get to know each pet’s personality and to see how happy they are when they come to PetSuites for grooming or to play with us.”

Dave Henson knows firsthand how much the Pet Pros care for the dogs and cats at the resort. His 10-year-old German Shepherd Wolf has been coming to PetSuites since the age of one. A few years ago, Dave was traveling for work and boarded Wolf at PetSuites when the staff noticed something was wrong. They immediately took him to emergency vet care, then called Henson to let him know.

“One of the staff members recognized his symptoms as bloat and literally saved his life,” said Henson. “If they had not recognized what it was, he wouldn’t have made it through the night. Everyone at PetSuites has done nothing but treat him well and play with him.”

PetSuites Erlanger, located at 620 Holly Lane, offers services for dogs and cats, ranging from boarding and daycare to grooming and training services. It welcomes all breeds and temperaments and delivers personalized services to meet the unique needs of each pet and Pet Parent. There are spacious indoor and outdoor play areas, including a bone-shaped pool. Puppy preschool is available for puppies ages 8-18 months.

The lobby at PetSuites is currently open, plus curbside drop-off and pick-up services are available. Tours are offered for those wanting to see the resort. Masks are required to enter the resort.