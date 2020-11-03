Notre Dame sweeps past Wolfe County in opening round of state volleyball tournament Monday night















NKyTribune staff

The Notre Dame Academy volleyball team posted a 25-11, 25-10, 25-10 victory at Wolfe County in the opening round of the state tournament Monday night at Campton.

The Pandas, who captured the 9th Region championship last week with a win over Ryle in the finals, improved to 23-3. Notre Dame also extended its winning streak to 11 and advanced to the state quarterfinals.

Notre Dame will meet McCracken County on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester. McCracken County defeated Caldwell County in four sets on Monday night to advance.

Notre Dame faced McCracken County earlier this season and posted a 25-18, 25-11, 25-15 win over the Mustangs. Anna Long and Abby Powers combined for 21 kills in that Notre Dame victory, while Emily Wichmann led the defense with 18 digs.

Notre Dame is seeking its first state championship since 1994. The Pandas have finished as state runners-up eight times since that 1994 championship.

West Jessamine swept past 10th Region champion Scott on Monday night by scores of 25-23, 25-14, 25-16 at Nicholasville. Scott finished the season with a 14-14 record. West Jessamine will meet Russell in the state quarterfinals on Friday.

In the other tournament matches Monday night, three-time defending state champion Louisville Assumption defeated Daviess County in three sets, while Louisville Mercy swept past Elizabethtown. Assumption (16-2) will meet Mercy (19-2) in the state quarterfinals at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Henry Clay defeated Corbin in three sets on Monday night and will meet Greenwood — which knocked off North Oldham in four sets — in the other state quarterfinal match on Friday.

The state semifinals are set for Saturday morning, with the championship match slated for 7:30 p.m. that evening. George Rogers Clark High School is the host for the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship match.

LONG, PRESTON, TRUMP NAMED FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE: Notre Dame senior outside hitter Anna Long, St. Henry junior middle hitter Taylor Preston and Ryle junior outside hitter Lucy Trump have been named to the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association all-state first team.

Long, who will play collegiately at Florida State, was named the 9th Region Tournament’s most valuable player last week. She has recorded a team-leading 317 kills this season and served up 26 aces. Long also leads the Pandas with 36 total blocks.

Preston finished with 217 kills and 41 total blocks this season for St. Henry. Trump collected 355 kills and 31 aces to lead Ryle to a 17-8 record and a runner-up finish at the 9th Region Tournament.

Emma Grace (Notre Dame), Olivia Crowl (Campbell County), Marie Kiefer (Brossart) and Kaitlyn Luebbers (Cooper) were named to the second team, while Abigail Schaefer (St. Henry) and Julia Hunt (Holy Cross) earned a spot on the third team.

(Information compiled from staff reports and the KHSAA)