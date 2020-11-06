Notre Dame advances to state semifinals by sweeping past McCracken County, 25-15, 25-15, 25-18















NKyTribune staff

Anna Long recorded 12 kills and 12 digs as Notre Dame Academy swept past McCracken County by scores of 25-15, 25-15, 25-18 in the quarterfinals of the state tournament on Friday night at Winchester.

Sydney Nolan added eight kills and attacked at a .500 clip for Notre Dame, which extended its winning streak to 12. Emily Bentley dished out 34 assists as Notre Dame hit .281 and advanced to the state semifinals, where the Pandas will meet West Jessamine (19-8) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Emma Grace added nine kills and seven digs for Notre Dame, which improved to 24-3. Grace also collected a pair of blocks and served up an ace.

McCracken County (22-5) hit just .025 for the match. Notre Dame finished with a 43-20 advantage in kills and defeated the Lady Mustangs for the second time this season.

Long, a senior outside hitter who will play collegiately at Florida State, converted her 12 kills in 22 attempts and hit .273. Nolan hammered down her eight kills in 14 attempts with just one error.

In another quarterfinal contest Friday, Louisville Mercy knocked off three-time defending state champion Assumption in five sets, 25-17, 23-25, 19-25, 25-15, 15-7. It marked the second time this season that Mercy (20-2) defeated Assumption (16-3).

Mercy will meet Henry Clay — which defeated Greenwood in four sets on Friday — at 9 a.m. Saturday in the other state semifinal match. Henry Clay (22-3) is attempting to become the first public school to ever win the state championship.

The state championship match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at George Rogers Clark High School.

(Information compiled from the KHSAA and staff reports)