Northern Kentucky creatives help produce music video honoring fallen Springdale officer Kaia Grant















A new music video honoring fallen Springdale Police Officer Kaia Grant features several connections to Northern Kentucky.

Group Effort Sound Studios in Crescent Springs served as the recording venue and documentary filmmaker Steve Oldfield from Bellevue directed the video.

The whole project was produced by William “Hawk” Hawkins, a former Cincinnati resident who now lives in North Carolina.

He ended up befriending Kevin Grant, Kaia’s father, and was inspired to create the video to help the family and community heal. Grant was killed back in March when a fleeing suspect intentionally crashed into her patrol car on Interstate 275.

“The reason I wanted to do this is because I felt the hurt of another father,” Hawkins said. “If I can help his daughter’s legacy stay alive, count me in.”

Hawkins is a musician and arranger who comes back to Greater Cincinnati every year to reconnect with his former bandmates from Purcell High School (now Purcell Marian).They arrange classic tunes and record them at Group Effort. Hawkins selected “You’re The Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me,” a song written by James Weatherly and recorded by both Country artist Ray Price and R&B legend Gladys Knight.

“It’s always great to work with Hawk and his little wrecking crew he brings in,” said sound engineer Jeff Monroe who owns Group Effort. “I’m honored to be part of a meaningful video that pays tribute to an exceptional young woman.”

“Hawk’s vision was to celebrate Kaia’s life instead of focusing on her tragic death and the funeral,” said Oldfield. “Her family and coworkers gave us lots of photos that capture her spirit.” Oldfield also interviewed Springdale’s chief and Grant’s partner, Officer Ritchy Tuazon.

“She had this dynamite smile,” Officer Ritchy said. “I’m just glad to have been part of her life.”

“I think one of the most important things about the vision of this project is that it’s about remembering the contributions that Kaia made and who she was as a person,” said Springdale Police Chief Thomas Wells. “I think anything we can do to that end, that’s what’s important.”

The family of musicians, some related by blood and others by making music together for nearly half a century, said that while they always enjoy coming together each year to cut a song, this year’s tribute felt much more important.

“I really hope this will be a tremendous contribution to her legacy,” said Jaqueline “JD” Hawkins, the producer’s wife who sang lead vocals along with her brother, Dee Hawkins. “We hope to keep her spirit alive.”

Oldfield and fellow Northern Kentucky photographer and filmmaker Mike Howard plan to create a short documentary on the making of the music video. It can be seen on Hawkins’ YouTube Channel, UDIG Productions and on the Springdale PD’s Facebook page.