Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce recognizes four NKY Community Award recipients















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is celebrating the work of four members/member organizations with the presentation of its Northern Kentucky Community Award (NKY Community Award).

St. Elizabeth Cancer Center, Newport Racing & Gaming, Perfetti Van Melle USA, Inc. and Patrick Crowley of Strategic Partners, LLC were honored with NKY Community Awards in October. Sponsored by Central Bank, the awards are presented to exceptional individuals, businesses, or organizations that have helped advance and/or promote the region. Nominations are open to the community and awards are presented throughout the year.

“The NKY Chamber is thrilled to recognize these outstanding businesses and individuals that have made significant contributions to our region despite the challenging times we currently face,” said NKY Chamber CEO and President Brent Cooper. “The NKY Community Awards give us the opportunity to thank and celebrate those whose efforts show the strength of and commitment to our region’s economy and community.”

St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s award follows the opening of a 250,000-square-foot state-of-the-art Cancer Center designed to meet the individual needs of our region’s cancer patients. According to the American Cancer Society, Kentucky faces the highest rates of overall cancer incidence and death in the United States.

St. Elizabeth’s six-story facility has the ability to treat nearly 500 patients in a day and will lead the way in providing personalized care and treatment in the region. Additionally, in the midst of the pandemic, this treatment center has been designed to slow the spread of germs.

A contemporary racing and gaming facility, Newport Racing & Gaming, has quickly become a popular fixture of Northern Kentucky. Located in the Newport Shopping Center, the facility is owned and operated by Churchill Downs. The $38.4 million development has added around 70 full-time jobs, not including those related to the construction of the facility.

Conveniently located near 1-471, residents of Northern Kentucky, as well as out-of-state visitors, can now enjoy the Kentucky racing experience without driving to Lexington or Louisville.

A longtime journalist, Pat Crowley of Strategic Partners, LLC, has spent 27 years as a newspaper, magazine, television, and Internet journalist, including 16 years as a business writer, political writer and columnist, and metro columnist for The Cincinnati Enquirer. During his newspaper career, Crowley also worked for The Cincinnati Post, The Cincinnati Business Record, The Maysville Ledger-Independent, among others.

Over the years, Crowley has moderated the Chamber’s important Egg’s ‘N Issues discussions and has helped lead and offer insights into discussions surrounding some of the challenging problems our region has faced, specifically during the pandemic.

The makers of Mentos and Airheads candy, Perfetti Van Melle USA, Inc., took its strict health and safety regulations to the next level to keep employees healthy and safe amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite the uncertainties caused by this year, the company added 90 new jobs and donated candy to emergency first responders and nonprofit organizations within the region. Additionally, Perfetti donated much-needed face masks to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

“On behalf of everyone at Perfetti Van Melle, I want to thank you…and reiterate how delighted we are to receive the Chamber’s Community Award,” said Holly Ingram, APR Communication Manager of Perfetti Van Melle USA, Inc. “We consider our community involvement a core part of our values and everyday mission and love that we get to help make life a little sweeter for everyone here in our Tri-state region and all across the U.S. We also appreciate everything the Northern Kentucky Chamber is doing to support us and our community.”

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Community Award or in submitting a nomination should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.

