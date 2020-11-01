NKY Community Action Commission launches new fund with Horizon Community Funds















Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky and Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (Northern Kentucky CAC) have launched a fund to support Northern Kentucky CAC’s work to help Northern Kentucky families achieve self-reliance.

“This particular fund couldn’t have come at a more fitting time, from a nonprofit that has seen a tremendous increase in requests for their wraparound services for Northern Kentuckians of all ages and needs,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson.

“Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission has their finger on the pulse of the true pain points of our neighbors who tend to be hit hardest at any time of crisis, and who are especially so now during the ongoing pandemic. We are ready to bolster their funding through this new partnership, and strongly encourage the community to get involved with us.”

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission takes a whole person, whole family, and whole community approach, with a focus on developmental and supportive services. The organization helps families gain the skills, abilities, knowledge and direction to become economically independent, and provides basic, temporary assistance to give families greater comfort, safety, dignity and security as they transition out of poverty.

“Northern Kentucky CAC is very excited to be partnering with Horizon Community Funds,” said Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission Executive Director Catrena Bowman-Thomas. “This will enable us to serve even more families in Northern Kentucky during this crucial time and provide donors with another way to support the work we do in the community.”

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission operates neighborhood centers in each county it serves in Northern Kentucky, enabling the nonprofit to meet clients where they are physically, as well as in life. The organization offers services from early childhood care and education, to career readiness programming, to utility assistance for families, and more.

For more information or to make a gift to the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission Fund at Horizon Community Funds, visit www.horizonfunds.org or call 859.757.1552.