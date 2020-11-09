NKY Chamber’s annual celebration Thursday; virtual event honors awards winners, is live on Facebook















Heads up — it’s this week: The region’s business community is invited to the biggest event of the year for the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber), the Annual Celebration, Presented by Fifth Third Bank, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The lunchtime event will honor the accomplishments of community members who are making a lasting impact on our region while also highlighting how the business community has come together during the pandemic, and what’s to come as the NKY Chamber looks to the new year.



The event will kick off with virtual networking. Attendees will enter a virtual lobby and be able to chat with other attendees in facilitated “rooms.” This will be followed by a Facebook Live broadcast of the Annual Celebration program and awards presentation from noon to 1 p.m. highlighting the achievements of this year’s honorees and the inspiration their efforts bring to the entire community.



NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper says the event’s “Supporting Business: It’s What We Do” theme follows the organization’s efforts to support the business community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The past 12 months have been unpredictable and unprecedented for the Northern Kentucky business community. Our response throughout this crisis speaks to the heart of our mission as a Chamber – to promote and support the development of strong businesses and a vibrant economy,” said Cooper. “The ingenuity, creativity and sense of community exhibited throughout our region – be it the NKY Restaurant Relief Fund, the concerted effort to address PPE shortages or just the general sense of ‘What can I do to help?’ among businesses – deserves to be recognized. This year’s honorees are worthy of praise and our Annual Celebration will serve to shine the spotlight on their achievements.”



The centerpiece of the Annual Celebration will be the presentation of awards to individuals and organizations who have made an impact on the region. This year’s Annual Celebration award winners are:

▪ The Walter R. Dunlevy/Frontiersman Award, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

This year’s recipient is Donna Salyers, Donna Salyers Fabulous-Furs

Established in 1968, the Walter R. Dunlevy Frontiersman Award recognizes an individual who has a lifelong history of outstanding service to the Northern Kentucky community, exhibits outstanding service to their profession or industry, and exemplifies the highest standards of personal integrity and family responsibility.

▪ The Walter L. Pieschel (MVP) Award, sponsored by Duke Energy.

This year’s recipient is Marianne Schmidt Hurtt, PNC Bank

Named in memory of the NKY Chamber’s first volunteer leader, the award recognizes an individual Chamber member who has provided outstanding volunteer service to the NKY Chamber as a committee member, committee chair, or in any other special capacity during the past 12 months.

▪ The Northern Kentucky Unity Award, sponsored by PNC Bank. This year’s recipient is the Northern Kentucky Community

Presented to an individual or individuals who have shown leadership in bringing Northern Kentuckians together to address and solve common challenges and issues and has shown leadership in seeking regional solutions to Northern Kentucky challenges.

▪ The Northern Kentucky ImageMaker Award, sponsored by Humana

This year’s recipient is Gravity Diagnostics

Presented on special occasions to an individual or individuals who have brought national or international attention to the Northern Kentucky community through their achievements.

▪ The Devou Cup, presented by The Northern Kentucky Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation

This year’s recipients are Chuck and Julie Geisen Scheper

The Northern Kentucky Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation created the Devou Cup to honor the generosity of individuals who make a profound difference in the quality of community life in Northern Kentucky, now and into the future.

▪ The Wm. T. (Bill) Robinson III Northern Kentucky Economic Development Award, sponsored by Northern Kentucky Tri-ED

This year’s recipient is Bill Butler, Corporex Companies

The Wm. T. (Bill) Robinson III Northern Kentucky Economic Development Award is presented annually to the individual, entity, company, or organization demonstrating significant advancement of economic development efforts in Northern Kentucky.

• The Horizon Award, presented by Horizon Community Funds

This year’s recipient is Will Ziegler, Ziegler & Schneider, P.S.C.

The Horizon Award recognizes the extraordinary contributions of an individual who exemplifies dedication, integrity, and honorable service to Northern Kentucky through community leadership. Recipients are individuals who have devoted their time, talents, and expertise to serve the public good, and who have made significant, demonstrable, and direct contributions to our community’s well-being.



NKY Chamber Chairman Dan Cahill believes the Annual Celebration will help set the tone for everything that can be achieved in the coming year.

“Being able to end this year with a celebration of everything our organization and our members have accomplished reinforces the true strength of the Northern Kentucky region. COVID-19 has changed the ways we all do business, but we have not let it defeat us – that is the spirit of our Annual Celebration,” Cahill said. “We’re committed to expanding partnerships, supply chains and connecting our members with the resources they need to not only survive the current economic uncertainty but thrive into the future.”

While the Facebook Live broadcast of the program is free to attend, the virtual networking portion of the Annual Celebration will range in price from $15 to $40.

As a way to continue the NKY Chamber’s commitment to supporting local businesses impacted by the pandemic, attendees who register at the $40 level will also receive a $25 gift card to a local Northern Kentucky restaurant.



To register, and for information on sponsorships click here.

