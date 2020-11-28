NKY Building Industry Association’s Brian Miller named president-elect of NAHB executive council















Brian Miller, Executive Vice President of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky, is president-elect of the 2021 National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) Executive Officers Council’s (EOC) board of directors.

EOC membership is comprised of the staff executives who direct more than 700 NAHB-affiliated state and local home builders’ associations representing more than 140,000 home builders in communities across the United States.

Miller has served on several committees and boards within the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) including NAHB’s Environmental Issues Committee (EOC Liaison), Executive Officers Council Board of Directors (two terms), Executive Officers Council Professional Development Committee (Chair), Executive Officers Council Nominating Committee, and has served as Chairman for the EOC’s Large Local Office Forum, Public Relations Forum and Non Dues Revenue Forum.

Locally he serves on the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Business Advocacy Council, the Chamber’s Energy, Environment and Infrastructure Committee and Northern Kentucky Consensus Committee. He serves on several local task forces and working groups on issues ranging from environmental regulations, infrastructure, and land use planning.

The mission of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky is to promote and enhance the integrity and visibility of the construction industry and the members of the organization through advocacy, communication, education, and political action.