NKU to play home basketball games no fans until at least January; Bellarmine to call Freedom Hall home















NKyTribune staff

Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Northern Kentucky University will begin the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons without spectators at home contests through at least Dec. 31, the school announced Monday.

This announcement, which takes into consideration the rising case numbers in the area, aligns with NKU’s commitment to the well-being of its student-athletes, coaches and staff, the university community and Northern Kentucky region.

According to numbers published by the Northern Kentucky Department of Health on its website as of Oct. 30 at 4 p.m., the number of new cases reported between the weeks of Sept. 20 and Oct. 18 increased 10-fold. And, late last week, Campbell County elevated to a “red zone” in the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s COVID-19 rating system, resulting in NKU moving to remote learning.

A determination on spectators after the start of the 2021 calendar year will be made at a later date to allow flexibility based on changing conditions surrounding the pandemic.

A week ago, Detroit Mercy — which also competes in the Horizon League — announced it will not allow fans into its home basketball games this season.

BELLARMINE TO FREEDOM HALL: Bellarmine announced Monday that it will play home basketball games in Freedom Hall this season under a multiyear partnership with Kentucky Venues. Bellarmine is entering its first season competing at the NCAA Division I level.

The 18,252-seat Freedom Hall can accommodate 2,700 fans this season under Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation of capping attendance at 15 percent capacity to prevent the spread of COVID-19. By comparison, Knights Hall seats 2,196 for basketball and would have been restricted to just over 300 fans this season.

Bellarmine’s basketball teams will make their Freedom Hall debuts during Thanksgiving weekend. The men’s team will host Transylvania on Nov. 28, and the women welcome Western Illinois on Nov. 29.

(Information compiled from NKU Athletics Communications, Bellarmine and staff reports)