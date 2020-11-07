NKU to host virtual conference to help educators improve STEM learning programs during pandemic















Northern Kentucky University will host a virtual conference to help regional educators explore STEM resources, technology and cutting-edge techniques on Nov. 11.

Hosted by NKU’s Center for Integrative Natural Science and Mathematics (CINSAM), the conference addresses the need to improve socially distanced STEM learning programs amidst the pandemic.

The conference showcases more than 20 interactive workshops by presenters, including award-winning education advocate Dan Meyer. He will discuss the need for innovating technologies and practices to maintain connection and creativity as well as how software help students flourish during the pandemic.

NKU will also announce the inaugural STEM Educators Award winners, a new recognition created to highlight four local leader’s outstanding efforts and achievements.

“This year has shown us to be ready for anything but the ordinary. The good news is that we are educators who always look at things with a curious eye and prepare for pivoting in a pinch,” said Danielle Dores, CINSAM program manager. “Our colleagues have worked tirelessly to develop interactive lessons that students can bring home, and these awards recognize their dedication to improving STEM education across our region.”



• What: NKU’s Virtual STEM Conference

• When: Nov. 11, at 9 a.m.

• Where: Link provided upon registration



In addition to NKU’s CINSAM, the University of Cincinnati’s College of Engineering and Applied Science, and the STEMucation Academy, a professional development program for K-12 teachers, contributed to the conference’s development.



For registration and more information on NKU’s STEM Conference, visit CINSAM’s website.

