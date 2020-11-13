NKU President Dr. Ashish Vaidya elected to AASCU Board of Directors; will serve three-year term















Northern Kentucky University President Dr. Ashish Vaidya has been elected to the American Association of State Colleges and Universities’ (AASCU) Board of Directors. Vaidya will serve a three-year term in the role.

AASCU is a Washington-based higher education association of nearly 400 public colleges, universities and systems. Like NKU, these institutions embrace a student-centered culture that strives to deliver on the American promise of access, affordability and educational opportunity.

“We are delighted to welcome President Vaidya to the AASCU Board of Directors,” said AASCU President Mildred García. “He is a dedicated AASCU member, and we know his voice will be a strong addition as we work to meet the association’s strategic priorities on behalf of the more than 3.5 million students AASCU serves.”

Vaidya has been a long-standing and active member of AASCU. He serves on the association’s Committee on Workforce and Economic Development and has also chaired its Research Engagement and Research Council. Vaidya represented NKU at AASCU’s Annual Meeting in 2018, where he joined the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s “Keeping the Promise of Public Higher ED” podcast.

“It’s an honor to represent NKU and advocate with other institutions throughout the country,” said Vaidya. “Higher education is grappling with the challenges, and regionally engaged institutions like NKU play a crucial role in advancing AASCU’s historic commitment to underrepresented students.”

Since taking over the reins at NKU, Vaidya continues to challenge the university to become a more student-ready and regionally engaged institution. He took a unique approach to strategic planning when he launched the university’s strategic framework, Success by Design, which outlines three pillars of student success: access, completion and career and community engagement — a forward-thinking move that’s caught the eyes of regional and industry leaders.

His AASCU Board of Directors appointment comes on the heels of accolades from two local news outlets. Cincinnati’s Business Courier announced Vaidya as a 2020 C-Suite Awards finalist, recognizing him as one of the region’s top-level executives. The Northern Kentucky Tribune is also celebrating Vaidya’s community outreach and impact with its annual Newsmaker Award.

“For two regional partners to celebrate NKU’s accomplishments over the past year amplifies our quest to serve the public good,” said Vaidya. “I may be the name recognized, but both awards showcase our faculty and staff’s steadfast commitment to transforming our students and the surrounding community. I’m privileged to be NKU’s president and to serve this incredible region.”

