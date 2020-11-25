NKU Go Norse Fund to hold second annual fundraiser Jan. 17 at TopGolf in West Chester















Northern Kentucky University’s Go Norse Fund will hold its second annual fundraiser at TopGolf’s West Chester location on Jan. 17.

This marks the second consecutive year NKU Athletics will be partnering with TopGolf in its fundraising efforts. TopGolf features climate-controlled bays that allow players to score points by hitting micro-chipped golf balls into massive targets stationed at various locations in the field of play. Points are tallied by the proximity of the golf ball to the center of the target and the total distance the target is away from the bay.

Norse supporters can purchase a ticket to the event for $100 each, or sponsor a bay for six (6) for $500. All participants will receive two drink tickets and have access to a dinner buffet along with the three hours of TopGolf play beginning at 5:30 p.m. There will also be a small silent auction throughout the event with winners being announced at the conclusion of the night.

All proceeds from the evening will go directly to the Go Norse Fund in support of the golf and volleyball programs. The funds will be used for improving the overall student-athlete experience, recruiting new talent, maintaining an exceptional coaching staff and providing operational support for each program.

Those interested in the event can register at support.nku.edu/topgolf.

Northern Kentucky University