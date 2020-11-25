NKU economics professor earns national recognition from Southern Economic Association















Northern Kentucky University’s Dr. Abdullah Al-Bahrani has received the Kenneth G. Elzinga Distinguished Teaching Award from the Southern Economic Association (SEA), a national recognition for his contributions to economics education.

Al-Bahrani is the director of the Center for Economic Education (CEE) and an associate professor of Economics in the Haile/US Bank College of Business at NKU. His research focuses on finding solutions by identifying the reasons behind the financial wealth gap and analyzing financial literacy education programs to help close the gap.

“In just six years, Abdullah has put forth extraordinary efforts to create an inclusive and diverse culture throughout the economics program,” said Dean Hassan HassabElnaby, Haile/US Bank College of Business. “While his teaching evaluations are among the university’s highest, his increasingly innovative approach to teaching and curriculum development is most exceptional.”

Al-Bahrani continues finding new ways to spark NKU student’s interest in economics education. He produced Econ Beats, a multimedia platform to promote financial literacy through fun, educational videos and economics-themed songs. He also created Econ Games events to help students learn about career opportunities and how economics is used in the business world.

As the CEE Director, Al-Bahrani has increased resources to help K-12 students and local educators learn about economics and personal finance. The CEE collaborated with the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland to present the Danny Dollar Academy, which teaches financial literacy through the story of an 11-year-old aspiring millionaire and his successful lemonade stand venture.

The CEE developed the only teaching financial literacy training for educators across Kentucky. Al-Bahrani aligned the training with federal and state education standards to address Kentucky Legislature’s House Bill 132, which set new standards for graduating high school.

“I’m grateful to be recognized for my commitment and efforts towards increasing economics understanding,” said Al-Bahrani. “This award is a testament to the investments made by the Haile/US Bank College of Business and NKU’s commitment to advancing student-centered education and success.”

A leader in the economic education community, Al-Bahrani is well-renowned for his publications in the Journal of Economic Education and International Review of Economic Education. He serves on the Boards of the Journal of Economics Teaching, the National Association of Economic Educators as well as Kentucky’s Financial Empowerment Commission.

Al-Bahrani has received multiple awards for his research and teaching at NKU, including the award for Excellence in Teaching and Instruction and the Dean’s Citation for Outstanding Teaching.

