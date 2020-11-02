New Spectrum store now open in Newport, serves customers while adhering to health/safety guidelines















Charter Communications, Inc. is opening a new Spectrum store in Newport to give a convenient option for adding or managing their Spectrum Internet, TV, Mobile or Voice services



“Our Spectrum stores team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected during these uncertain times,” said Pattie Eliason, Senior Vice President, Spectrum Stores & Retail. “They are working to make our new store in Newport a safe, convenient environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while ensuring we adhere to current local and state health and safety guidelines.”

The new Newport store at 1311 Monmouth St., is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

To help protect the safety of customers and employees, and in accordance with CDC guidelines and state and local orders, social distancing is required in the store, with occupancy of the store managed by store employees. Spectrum stores are cleaned and disinfected regularly, with frequent cleaning of high-touch areas and hand sanitizer available throughout the store.



The new Spectrum store offers the latest devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile, which is designed to provide customers the highest quality experience at great value, including access to next-generation 5G service where available. Customers can save up to 40 percent on a single line with unlimited data compared to other national carriers.* They also can bring their own phone or choose from among the latest mobile devices and accessories.



Store visitors also have the opportunity to experience the power of Spectrum Internet, featuring starting speeds of 200 Mbps and plans with connections up to 1 gigabit per second, as well as the interactive Spectrum TV App, which gives customers access to the Spectrum TV content across a wide variety of platforms and devices.



Along with sampling and ordering Spectrum services, customers also can complete a variety of transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment. Spectrum has opened two new and remodeled stores in the Northern Kentucky area in the past two years.