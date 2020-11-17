New book ‘Murder on the Ohio Belle’ is topic of NKY History Hour this Wednesday evening















In March 1856, a dead body washed onto the shore of the Mississippi River with its arms and legs tied to a chair. The body was that of a wealthy son of a southern planter who had been a passenger on the luxurious steamboat known as the Ohio Belle.

Drawing on eyewitness accounts, Murder on the Ohio Belle by author and historian Stuart W. Sanders uncovers the mysterious story behind the bloodshed, one of double murders, secret identities and hasty getaways.

During the next episode of Behringer-Crawford Museum’s online NKY History Hour on Wednesday (Nov. 18), Sanders will discuss his new book, which examines interpersonal violence, Southern honor culture, vigilante justice and the Civil War through the lens of an 1856 murder on a Cincinnati-based steamboat.

Sanders is the author of four books, including Murder on the Ohio Belle, Perryville Under Fire: The Aftermath of Kentucky’s Largest Civil War Battle, The Battle of Mill Springs, Kentucky, and Maney’s Confederate Brigade at the Battle of Perryville. He is the former executive director of the Perryville Battlefield Preservation Association and has written for a wide variety of magazines and journals. His op-ed pieces about Kentucky history regularly appear in newspapers across the Commonwealth.

The NKY History Hour online discussion takes place from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. To register, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsdeGtpjMiEtFOHWP1OI4tooShmMxzS0oY.

Hosted by Shane Noem and Tara Johnson-Noem, vice president of the BCM Board of Trustees, NKY History Hour is a weekly offering of the museum focused on Northern Kentucky history, featuring local authors, historians and archaeologists.

