Louisville cruises to 86-64 win over Prairie View on Sunday; NKU game at Chattanooga postponed

Jae’Lyn Withers and David Johnson combined for 39 points and 12 rebounds as Louisville posted an 86-64 win over Prairie View A&M on Sunday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

Withers finished with a career-high 20 points and nine rebounds for Louisville, which upped its record to 3-0. Johnson added 19 points, three rebounds and six assists.

Prairie View A&M led by as many as seven early in the first half, but Johnson and Withers scored nine of Louisville’s next 17 points on the way to a 41-31 lead at intermission.

Carlik Jones chipped in 15 points for the Cardinals, who shot 60.9 percent from the field. Louisville held Prairie View to just 39.3 percent shooting and won the rebounding battle by a 34-29 margin.

Dre Davis added 12 points and six rebounds for Louisville.

Jeremiah Gambrell led Prairie View (1-2) with 20 points. Faite Williams finished with a game-leading 11 assists for the Panthers.

Louisville plays host to Western Kentucky at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the KFC Yum! Center. The Hilltoppers are 2-1 entering that contest, with victories over Northern Iowa and Memphis.

NKU/CHATTANOOGA POSTPONED: Northern Kentucky’s scheduled game at Chattanooga on Saturday was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Norse’s Tier 1 personnel, which consists of players, coaches and essential support staff.

NKU received the positive test result Friday morning. A confirmation test has been conducted on the asymptomatic individual, and all close contacts were notified.

In addition, NKU’s Dec. 6 game at Butler has also been postponed. No makeup dates have been determined for the two postponed games.

NKU is scheduled to meet Tennessee Tech at 6 p.m. Thursday night at BB&T Arena.

(Information compiled from Louisville, NKU and staff reports)