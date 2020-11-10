KYTC launches virtual state traffic school, graduated driver licensing courses; in-person classes halted















Following red zone reduction recommendations to help combat the spread of COVID-19, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Division of Driver Licensing will be offering virtual state traffic school and graduated driver licensing courses through the end of February 2021.

In-person classes for both programs will be halted temporarily.

“Since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic began in the commonwealth, I have asked all of our Cabinets and state agencies to find innovative ways to keep Kentuckians healthy and to make our services more convenient,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I’m proud that KYTC has done just that – these virtual classes are not only the safest option right now, but they’re the easiest option for many students.”

“This action is being taken in keeping with Gov. Beshear’s recommendations for containing and combatting the spread of COVID-19,” said Matt Cole, commissioner of the KYTC Department of Vehicle Regulation, which includes the Division of Driver Licensing.

Beshear’s administration has issued specific guidelines for containing the spread of COVID-19 in “red zone” counties – those with a daily incidence rate of 25 or more new cases per 100,000 people. The guidelines, which aim to reduce Kentuckians’ total contacts to stop the spread of the virus, include virtual operation of government offices not engaged in critical services.

“We are fully supportive of the Governor’s guidelines,” Cole said.

If sufficient progress against the virus is made, in-person traffic school and graduated driver licensing classes will resume March 1, 2021, Commissioner Cole said.

From Kentucky Transportation Cabinet