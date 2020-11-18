KHSAA postpones start of winter sports season after sharp rise in COVID-19 cases around the state















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control voted unanimously Wednesday to delay the start of basketball and other winter sports until Jan. 4 due to the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases across the state.

Boys and girls basketball teams will now be limited to an eight-week regular-season schedule before the district playoffs begin on March 1. The winner and runner-up in each district will advance to regional tournaments that begin on March 8.

The state basketball tournaments are tentatively set for March 17-21 and March 24-28 at Rupp Arena in Lexington. The Board of Control scheduled a special meeting on Dec. 10 to discuss any conflicts concerning those dates.Swimming and wrestling are the other KHSAA sanctioned sports that must wait until Jan. 4 to begin competition. Bowling and competitive cheer are sports activities that also take place during the winter months.

A few weeks ago, the start of pre-season basketball practice was pushed back to Oct. 25 because of pandemic concerns. The first day of the season was originally scheduled for this Monday.

Eliminating the first six weeks of basketball competition could create financial problems for high schools because home games are prime sources of income for their athletic budgets.

The KHSAA also had to postpone the start of the high school football playoffs until this Friday due to the pandemic. Several schools around the state have withdrawn from the football playoffs amid quarantines caused by the recent spike in reported cases of COVID-19.