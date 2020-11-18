Kentucky Symphony Orchestra presents L’Opera Famiglia live concert on Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.















The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra will present L’Opera Famiglia on Nov. 21 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains in Cincinnati. The live event begins at 7:30 p.m.

The social distancing plan used by St. Peter in Chains Cathedral Basilica will be employed, and patrons are asked to don masks for safety. Tickets for each show this year remain where they have been for several seasons at $35 to experience great musicians, guest artists and innovative programming unique to our region.

The KSO, during the last 20 seasons, has offered audiences complete concert operas — Tosca, Otello, La Boheme, Rigoletto, Samson & Delilah and Turandot. These productions featured a number of internationally recognized singers, many with local ties (CCM and the Cincinnati Opera).

Four of these artists return as two couples for L’Opera Famiglia. Mezzo soprano Stacey Rishoi appeared in a KSO “Sopranos” evening and as Delilah (Samson & Delilah). Her husband Gustav Andreassen (bass) sang the role of Sparafucille (Rigoletto). Stacey and Gus when not on the road reside Bellevue.

Stuart Neill (tenor) and Sandra Lopez (soprano) met as Rodolfo and Mimi in the KSO’s 2007 production of La Boheme. They were married a couple years later and live in Miami.

“As with any team sport or artistic collaboration, cast chemistry is vital for success. We were fortunate for the stars to align to find these wonderful performers available this week,” said KSO music director James Cassidy.

Those who don’t think that opera is their cup of tea, might be surprised to find many of the selections on the program very familiar to a universal audience. The first Act offers a variety of opera arias and duets including tunes by Mozart, Boito, Offenbach and Puccini’s final scene from Act I of La Boheme. Following a brief intermission the couples return with sacred arias from operas and liturgical works by Verdi and Franck befitting the concert’s setting.

The program concludes with the famous quartet from Rigoletto and everyone’s favorite Puccini aria — “Nessun dorma.”

For those who need to stay home, the KSO is live streaming each concert (via multiple cameras) for your ‘at home access’ for the price of a single ticket. Tickets are available online at kyso.org, by phone (859) 431-6216, or at the door.

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra