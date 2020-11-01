Kenton County schools are implementing COVID testing starting Monday; county in red zone















The Northern Kentucky Health Department and the Kentucky Department of Public Health has classified Kenton County as being in the “critical” phase of the data dashboard, which is at least 25 cases per 100,000 people.

As a result, Supt. Henry Webb announced the Kenton County School District has now implemented a school board-approved COVID-19 testing program.

The testing will be administered the week of November 2nd.

The testing program is aimed at measuring the potential spread in our local schools. Data from testing will be utilized to make individual school and program decisions based on the District Dashboard instead of closing all district schools and programs.

Students and staff had the opportunity to “opt-out” of the testing program as the program is voluntary with no consequences for not participating.

The district reviews data every Friday morning to determine what steps should occur for the following week and it was determined to randomly select 10% of the school population of in-person students and staff to be tested this week. If a student is selected for a COVID-19 test, a letter is sent to the home with more information.

Students and staff selected will be tested by a trained school staff member or self-administered by the use of a non-invasive swab in the nostrils.

Test results will be received within 24 hours by the Director of Health Services.

The tests will be sent to Advance Diagnostic and students will only be notified if there is a positive result. Positive results will be communicated to the family, local health department, and appropriate personnel while maintaining maximum confidentiality.

The district will not communicate negative results.