Kenton County Parks & Recreation, Library team up for ‘Letters to Santa, Letters from Santa’ program















Kenton County Parks & Recreation, in cooperation with the Kenton County Public Library, announces its “Letters To Santa, Letters From Santa” program will begin on Monday, November 16th.



Santa’s workshop is really humming and Santa is busy reading letters and making lists.

Through this program, children will be able to mail a letter to Santa and receive a response from him by Christmas. Santa Express Mailboxes will be installed in Kenton County Public Libraries, the Kenton County Government Center in Covington and Kenton County Animal Services on November 16th and will remain there until December 14th.

There is no postage necessary for letters that are dropped off at these locations. Letters may be dropped off during regular business hours.



Santa, of course, knows where each child lives; however, the post office needs home addresses to deliver the letters. Because each child at the same address will receive a different letter from Santa at home, it is very important that the child’s name and complete home address are correct and legible.



The program is free, but help Kenton County Parks & Recreation share the holiday spirit by bringing a non-perishable food or personal care item donation for Be Concerned when dropping off the letters. There will be a specially decorated barrel right next to the mailbox.

The goal is 2,000 donated items.



Special thanks to Jude’s Custom Exhaust, Auto Repair & Towing in Independence and Archways McDonald’s for their continued support.



For more information or to learn how to become a Letters to Santa, Letters From Santa Program Partner, contact Rhonda Ritzi, Recreation Programs Coordinator at (859) 525-PLAY (7529).