Serious injury, surgery force Matthew Mitchell to retire as UK women’s basketball head coach















By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Matthew Mitchell has stepped down as women’s basketball coach at the University of Kentucky.

After consulting with his family and Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart on Thursday, Mitchell opted to step down. Assistant coach Kyra Elzy has been named interim coach.

“This was a difficult decision and I know the timing is not ideal, but I do not feel I can give the job what it requires at this time,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell, the winningest women’s basketball coach in school history, retires with a record of 333-162, including an impressive 303-133 mark as coach of the Wildcats. Mitchell suffered a fall last summer, which later resulted in surgery for a brain bleed. He said the surgery and recovery process turned out to be “life-altering for me and my family.”

“Through that, my priorities towards my family and my faith have grown even larger than before and that has led me to make this decision,” he said. “Although so much about today is sad because I will greatly miss the relationships and people that have constantly lifted up my family and me the last 13 years, I am resolute in my decision and comfortable with beginning the next chapter of my life.”

Barnhart said Mitchell will be missed.

“Matthew Mitchell led us through so many of the great moments in the history of Kentucky basketball, with more than 300 wins, an SEC championship and numerous NCAA Tournament appearances,” he said. “He has been a great ambassador for the University of Kentucky, on and off the court, bringing energy and style of play that made it fun for players and fans alike.

“In addition, Matthew and Jenna have woven themselves into the fabric of the community with tremendous generosity of time, treasure and spirit. Matthew, Jenna and their children always will be part of the Wildcat family and we wish them the very best as they enter the next stage of their lives.”

Mitchell is confident Elzy, who has been leading the team for the past “few months,” will continue to move the program forward.

“She is one of the best coaches in college basketball and has displayed that throughout her career as a top-notch tactician, elite recruiter, and most of all, she is of the highest character,” he said. “I have the utmost confidence in her to lead Kentucky women’s basketball into future success.”

Barnhart agreed.

“Kyra has been alongside Matthew for much of the success we’ve had and she is a proven teacher, leader, and recruiter,” he said. “We look forward to spending more time with her as she further develops her style and philosophy while leading us into the next chapter of Kentucky basketball.”

Elzy praised Mitchell for his leadership and guidance and added her immediate concern is for the players.

“This is not an easy day for any of us as we come to grips with his decision to retire. My immediate focus is on our players and making sure that they are dealing with this change that has happened so abruptly.

“As you can understand, this has been difficult for them to process. We met with the players and their families this evening and ensured them that this program will stand on the same principles moving forward.”



Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com or Twitter @keithtaylor21.

In Full: The University of Kentucky released the following statements:

Statement from Matthew Mitchell

“After much conversation with my family and Mr. Barnhart, I have decided to retire from coaching and effectively have resigned as head coach at Kentucky. This was a difficult decision and I know the timing is not ideal, but I do not feel I can give the job what it requires at this time. As has been much publicized, I have had an eventful offseason with my injury and subsequent surgery. I have been open about the fact that the surgery and recovery process has been life-altering for me and my family. Through that, my priorities towards my family and my faith has grown even larger than before and that has led me to make this decision. Although so much about today is sad because I will greatly miss the relationships and people that have constantly lifted up my family and me the last 13 years, I am resolute in my decision and comfortable with beginning the next chapter of my life. To the current players, thank you for all the support and love you have shown me, not only this year, but in years past. Each one of you has truly left a lasting impact on me and I will cherish our time together. To my former players, assistant coaches and support staff – each one of you has made me a better person and I will always extend a listening ear and encouraging word whenever you need it. I would be remiss if I also did not thank Mr. Barnhart, Lee T. Todd and Eli Capilouto for their commitment and support to women’s basketball at Kentucky and giving me a chance many years ago to be a part of this great university. To Big Blue Nation, 13 years ago you welcomed me and my family with open arms and Jenna and I are forever grateful. Kentucky is our home and this university and community are beautifully unique and special and we are so blessed to have this place in our lives. Finally, I want to thank Kyra Elzy, Niya Butts, Amber Smith, Amy Tilley and everyone in our current support staff for all of their hard work this offseason and preseason as the program navigated uncharted waters. I believe with every ounce of my heart that the greatest place for a young woman to go to college and become a better person ready to face what society has in store is at the University of Kentucky. I am steadfast in that belief because I know the people in this program spend every second of every day focused on how to make other’s lives better. Kyra has done an amazing job leading the program these past few months. She is one of the best coaches in college basketball and has displayed that throughout her career as a top-notch tactician, elite recruiter, and most of all, she is of the highest character. I have the utmost confidence in her to lead Kentucky women’s basketball into future success.”

Statement from Mitch Barnhart on Matthew Mitchell

“As our all-time winningest coach, Matthew Mitchell led us through so many of the great moments in the history of Kentucky basketball, with more than 300 wins, an SEC championship and numerous NCAA Tournament appearances. He has been a great ambassador for the University of Kentucky, on and off the court, bringing an energy and style of play that made it fun for players and fans alike. In addition, Matthew and Jenna have woven themselves into the fabric of the community with a tremendous generosity of time, treasure and spirit. Matthew, Jenna and their children always will be part of the Wildcat family and we wish them the very best as they enter the next stage of their lives.”