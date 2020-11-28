In a year that’s been naughty, here are 12 gifts at Cincinnati Museum Center to make holidays nice















Whether you’re on the naughty list (looking at you, 2020) or the nice list, Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) has a holiday gift for everyone. With options to shop in-person or online, CMC is helping make holiday shopping safe and the holiday morning unforgettable.

Print out the list below, grab a marker and start circling what you want because CMC has your holiday shopping covered.

12 months of exploration – A CMC Membership is your guide to a full year of exploration and memory-making. Enjoy free admission to the Museum of Natural History & Science, Cincinnati History Museum and Duke Energy Children’s Museum, plus free parking and discounts on OMNIMAX films, featured exhibitions, food and drink and gift shop items (like the ones below).

Apollo 11 delicacies – So Neil, Buzz and Michael didn’t actually eat astronaut ice cream aboard Apollo 11, but they probably wish they did. Fill a stocking with this freeze-dried treat because if you’re going to be an astronaut you have to eat like one.

10 (okay 20) types of putty – With over 20 types of putty to choose from, there’s certain to be the right one to stretch, smoosh or cut out of your hair (quarantine cut, right?).

9 hours (or 90 years) of fun – We’re just estimating here, but one of CMC’s exclusive Just Imagine gift boxes is certain to provide hours, years, even decades of enjoyment. The Just Imagine Kids Upcycled Box is filled with Earth-friendly products, each with its own story about recycling, reusing, upcycling and conservation. The set includes an incredibly soft eco-friendly plush made from recycled water bottles, a book filled with projects to create and a scannable card powered by Sparkd technology that leads you to games and craft videos for even more fun. Plus, the box the set comes in transforms into a jeep for your new plush friend. For the foodie in your life, there’s also a Just Imagine Sustainable Cooking Box with reusable personal utensils and bamboo cooking utensils, eco-friendly Bees Wrap and a cotton produce bag, plus a scannable card for instructional videos taught by chefs from around the country to help you create a four-course meal.

8 planets worth of bath bombs – Look, after the year we’ve all had, you deserve a relaxing soak in the tub. Plop in one of our eight planet-themed bath bombs and feel your stress melt away.

7 rings worth of nostalgic fun – Remember that pogo ball you had when you were a kid? Well, it’s back. CMC’s Saturn Hoppit Pogo Ball helps improve balance and gives you the bunnies to bounce into outer space. Relive your glory days or introduce a new generation to a classic toy.

6 feet of distance – If you’re visiting CMC this holiday season, remember to keep six feet between you and other guests and to wear a mask. If you forget your mask or just want to add to your collection, CMC has a range of options to choose from, including a space-themed mask, hummingbirds and even a T-Rex mouth. It’s sure to put the “rawr” in rawr-sponsible.

5 stories of adventure – Tickets to the Robert D. Lindner Family OMNIMAX Theater make a great gift. CMC’s five-story OMNIMAX Theater immerses you in breathtaking adventure. Buy them now to check out the world of wonder in your own backyard in Backyard Wilderness or grab vouchers for a future film that will take you around the world, beneath Earth’s surface and beyond.

4 table-saving coasters – Heed your mom’s warning and put a coaster under your drink with a set of four Union Terminal-themed coasters. The marble coasters feature details of the Art Deco train station’s iconic glass tile mosaics and make for a great peace offering for all those rings you left on the coffee table.

3 thousand years of history – Immerse yourself in the world of the Maya with Maya: The Exhibition’s companion catalog. Explore over 3,000 years of history through stunning artifacts and fascinating details about the Maya civilization and their impact on the world we know today. (Now’s also a great time to encourage you to visit Maya: The Exhibition. Over 300 original artifacts on display now.)

2 socks – If your socks have you singing “O Hole-y Night” or eyeballing the stockings above the fireplace with envy, you may want to consider gifting yourself a pair of space-themed socks.

1 dollar – Consider giving back this holiday season. Every dollar you donate helps CMC inspire a future astronaut or ignite the spark of curiosity. Add a donation to your holiday purchase when you check out to support CMC’s mission.

Plus so much more. From wooden train sets to Charley Harper mugs to dino dig kits, CMC has items for every interest, every age and every behavior (yes, even for naughty boys and girls). Visit CMC to shop in person or go to shopcincymuseum.com to shop online.

From Cincinnati Museum Center