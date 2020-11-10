Iconic Northern Kentucky restaurant Greyhound Tavern sold to One Holland Restaurant Group















The Greyhound Tavern — an iconic Northern Kentucky restaurant and gathering spot that is approaching nearly a century in operation — has been sold to Taylor Mill-based One Holland Restaurant Group.

Butch and Mary Ann Wainscott, who have operated the Greyhound along with members of their family for more than three decades, thanked their many loyal customers and said they are excited to pass on The Greyhound tradition to Gary Holland, an Independence native, Simon Kenton High School graduate and Lakeside Park resident who — like so many others in Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati — has enjoyed the restaurant’s southern-style home cooking for years.

“There’s no way for us to express the gratitude we have to employees, patrons and the community for all the love and support they have shown to us and our family these past 34 years,” the Wainscotts said. “While selling the Greyhound is a very bittersweet and difficult decision, we are excited to move on to a new stage and adventure in our lives and are comforted knowing that our sons, Gabe and Danny, will still be an integral part of the business.”

“Gabe will still be that friendly, familiar face greeting you at the door,” the Wainscotts said. “Danny will still be creating and serving up the delicious meals you’ve come to know and love.”

The Wainscotts called Holland, 49, a prime example of the American dream who started One Holland 20 years ago with one Skyline Chili location and a love for the restaurant business.

Holland has grown his company into multiple locations of Skyline Chili, LaRosa’s Pizzeria, First Watch, and Dunkin restaurants in Northern Kentucky, Greater Cincinnati, Louisville, and Lexington.

“We are also excited to welcome new owner, Gary Holland,” the Wainscotts said. “Being a longtime customer of The Greyhound, Gary appreciates all the reasons it has become a staple in the community and promises it will always be cared for.”

Holland described purchasing The Greyhound as a “total honor and a major responsibility.”

“We are going to make sure that we make the Wainscott family proud by continuing to provide The Greyhound’s loyal customers with the tremendous food, service and atmosphere they have come to expect when they walk in the door,” Holland said. “Following the Wainscotts in business is going to be a challenge, but my team and I are up to it. I promised Butch and Mary Ann that I’m not going to mess this up.”

Founded in 1921 and originally known as The Dixie Tea Room, The Greyhound was named after an early owner’s brother, who was a successful greyhound dog trainer in Florida. The Greyhound traces its early success to location – the restaurant was conveniently located at The End of the Line in Fort Mitchell, where streetcars from Cincinnati and Covington completed their journey south.

Today, The Greyhound is renowned for its delicious food including family-style fried chicken, prime rib, country fried pork chops, fresh seafood, bountiful salads, Kentucky Hot Brown, thick onion rings and its ever-popular fried cod sandwich.

Holland, who began his career as a business manager and attorney at DBL Law in Crestview Hills, is purchasing The Greyhound along with DBL Managing Partner Bob Hoffer of Fort Mitchell and former DBL Partner Bob Stevens of Villa Hills.

“Having lived in this wonderful community my entire life, I have watched Butch and Mary Ann Wainscott transform Greyhound into not just an icon for Fort Mitchell but also a coveted dining experience for our entire Greater Cincinnati community,” Hoffer said. “The passion that the Wainscotts brought to their patrons each day has been simply amazing.”

“Gary Holland has been one of my best friends for over 20 years,” Hoffer said. “Each one of his restaurants have several common themes: outstanding food quality, cleanliness, loyalty to his employees and an incredible commitment to giving back to each community where his restaurants are located.”

