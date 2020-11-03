Icon Marketing Communications acquires Seattle-based e-commerce agency, Marketplace Clicks















Icon Marketing Communications (“Icon”), a fast-growing advertising agency based in Covington, announced the acquisition of Seattle-based e-commerce agency, Marketplace Clicks, one of only 50 agencies named to Amazon Advertising’s find-a-partner directory, due to the agency’s high-level of engagement and proficiency with Amazon Advertising products.

The deal, finalized earlier this month, allows Icon to expand its offerings to Amazon’s e-commerce space while continuing to utilize over 20 years of expertise in considered purchase marketing to grow consumer brands and drive sales for clients.

“We see this as the right moment in time to accelerate our plans for growth. We are excited that we’ve found an organization with a similar vision and complementary capabilities to better serve our clients,” said Shawn Murdock, founder and CEO of Icon. “We continue to build an agency that helps modern clients grow through blending the power of creative, the clarity of strategy, and the data-first insight of performance marketing. Marketplace Clicks is an ideal partner to help establish e-commerce capabilities on which to grow. In turn, Icon will help Marketplace Clicks build on its early success to grow the company.”

This is the first of several acquisitions planned to accelerate Icon’s growth and capabilities as a multi-faceted marketing and advertising agency. Earlier this year, Icon relocated from a 6,000 square-foot space in Ft. Mitchell to a 26,000 square-foot restored warehouse in downtown Covington to accommodate a 25% increase in staffing. Additionally, the acquisition of Marketplace Clicks is expected to allow Icon to add additional jobs to its current team of over 50 employees.

Marketplace Clicks will operate independently as a subsidiary of Icon. Co-founder Mike Ziegler will stay with the company as president and join Icon’s leadership team. Marketplace Clicks’ 12 employees, all highly-specialized Amazon advertising experts, will also remain with the company. Marketplace Clicks is a tech-enabled Amazon advertising agency poised for growth with the added benefit of creative strategy expertise provided by Icon.

“When we founded this agency, our goal was for Marketplace Clicks to be the best at what we do,” said Mike Ziegler. “We’ve done just that over the past 6 years. Joining Icon gives us the resources, infrastructure and support to scale up even more. Icon is an outstanding agency whose values and goals align perfectly with ours. We are excited to join their team as we look to remain leaders in Amazon’s digital advertising marketplace.”



Marketplace Clicks’ expert advertising management combines human analysis aided by its proprietary software. Client advertising is never fully turned over to automation. The company manages ad spending that exceeds $100 million for clients ranging from multi-national CPGs to startups.



Icon has served clients around the country, including Tempur-Pedic, The Gorilla Glue Company, and Union Savings Bank. The organization specializes in growing considered purchase brands.

Icon has moved into expanded space in Covington at 35 West 8th Street.

Icon Marketing Communications