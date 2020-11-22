Hurst, Barth combine for 46 points as Thomas More women remain perfect with 83-71 win over Life (Ga.)















NKyTribune staff

Courtney Hurst and Zoie Barth combined for 46 points as Thomas More remained unbeaten (6-0) with an 83-71 win over Life (Ga.) on Saturday at the Connor Convocation Center.

Hurst buried eight shots from 3-point range and finished with 24 points, while Barth added 22 points — including 12-for-12 shooting at the free-throw line. Thomas More connected on 16-for-39 from 3-point range and made 19 of 23 free throws.

Briana McNutt scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Thomas More, which improved to 2-0 in Mid-South Conference play. Emily Simon recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds as the Saints held a 45-35 advantage on the boards.

During the past two games, Thomas More has buried 33 shots from 3-point range. The Saints made a school-record 17 treys during a victory against Martin Methodist on Thursday night.

Thomas More is ranked No. 14 nationally in the NAIA poll.

Sydni Tears scored 25 points to pace Life, which dropped to 2-3 overall, 0-2 in the Mid-South Conference. The Running Eagles shot 47.6 percent from the field and were 4-for-15 from 3-point range.

Thomas More returns to action Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. when Saint Francis (Ind.) visits the Connor Convocation Center for the Julie Costello Memorial Classic.

THOMAS MORE MEN RALLY FOR WIN: Ryan Batte scored a career-high 28 points as Thomas More rallied for a 71-68 win over Life (Ga.) on Saturday. The Saints improved to 2-0 overall, 1-0 in the Mid-South Conference.

Batte converted 14 free throws in 15 attempts and finished 7-for-12 from the field. Garren Bertsch added 15 points for Thomas More, which rallied from a 53-52 deficit with less than seven minutes remaining in the game. Batte scored six points during the Thomas More run.

Lorenzo Ferrell netted 24 points to lead Life, which dropped to 4-2 overall, 1-1 in the Mid-South Conference. The Running Eagles drained 10 shots from 3-point range in 20 attempts.

Thomas More plays host to Midway (Ky.) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

(Information compiled from Thomas More and staff reports)