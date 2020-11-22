A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Hurst, Barth combine for 46 points as Thomas More women remain perfect with 83-71 win over Life (Ga.)

Nov 22nd, 2020 · 0 Comment

NKyTribune staff

Courtney Hurst and Zoie Barth combined for 46 points as Thomas More remained unbeaten (6-0) with an 83-71 win over Life (Ga.) on Saturday at the Connor Convocation Center.

Hurst buried eight shots from 3-point range and finished with 24 points, while Barth added 22 points — including 12-for-12 shooting at the free-throw line. Thomas More connected on 16-for-39 from 3-point range and made 19 of 23 free throws.

Courtney Hurst scored 24 points to lead Thomas More. (Photo by Jeff McCurry)

Briana McNutt scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Thomas More, which improved to 2-0 in Mid-South Conference play. Emily Simon recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds as the Saints held a 45-35 advantage on the boards.

During the past two games, Thomas More has buried 33 shots from 3-point range. The Saints made a school-record 17 treys during a victory against Martin Methodist on Thursday night.

Thomas More is ranked No. 14 nationally in the NAIA poll.

Sydni Tears scored 25 points to pace Life, which dropped to 2-3 overall, 0-2 in the Mid-South Conference. The Running Eagles shot 47.6 percent from the field and were 4-for-15 from 3-point range.

Thomas More returns to action Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. when Saint Francis (Ind.) visits the Connor Convocation Center for the Julie Costello Memorial Classic.

THOMAS MORE MEN RALLY FOR WIN: Ryan Batte scored a career-high 28 points as Thomas More rallied for a 71-68 win over Life (Ga.) on Saturday. The Saints improved to 2-0 overall, 1-0 in the Mid-South Conference.

Batte converted 14 free throws in 15 attempts and finished 7-for-12 from the field. Garren Bertsch added 15 points for Thomas More, which rallied from a 53-52 deficit with less than seven minutes remaining in the game. Batte scored six points during the Thomas More run.

Lorenzo Ferrell netted 24 points to lead Life, which dropped to 4-2 overall, 1-1 in the Mid-South Conference. The Running Eagles drained 10 shots from 3-point range in 20 attempts.

Thomas More plays host to Midway (Ky.) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

(Information compiled from Thomas More and staff reports)


Related Posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.